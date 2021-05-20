Battlegrounds Mobile India is probably under development for the iPhone





Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has started on Android, but the iOS version of the game is still in preparation.

HIGHLIGHTS Battlegrounds Mobile India accepts pre-registration on Android. The remake of PUBGMobileIndia will soon make its debut on the Play Store. Krafton will also work on the iOS version of the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon mark its entry into India. Krafton’s remake of PUBG India is already pre-registered on the Google Play store. Although its debut on iOS is still obscured.

The company is currently providing tips on this. Krafton has approved the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPad and iPhone on a new support page on its official website.

In a few questions, Krafton lists frequently searched queries on its support page and asks if it offers an iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Does Krafton have plans to release an IOS version? Read the website.

However, Krafton does not provide a clear answer to this. The company says it will continue to keep its secrets informed to its fans about the future development of the battle royale game.

The latest information on Battlegrounds Mobile India will be shared on the official website and social media accounts when it occurs. For now, it asks fans to look forward to more news on the game.

We will provide information to our fans about future developments. Stay tuned for future news as new updates will be released on the official website and social networks.

A mere mention of the iOS version shows that the company is aware of the demand for games on the iOS platform. At that time, PUBG Mobile India was a huge hit on both Android and iOS, occupying a significant share of the game players used to connect via the iPad and iPhone.

In addition, the IGN India report cites sources familiar with the company’s plans to emphasize that the iOS version of the game is important to Krafton. The iOS version of the game (as experienced with PUBG Mobile) states that it tends to have more paid players than Android.

After all, the game is a remake of PUBG Mobile India, so there’s no reason to expect any difference in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Once released, it is expected to be one of the most downloaded games for mobile platforms. It is not yet known if the iOS ecosystem will experience this later or with Android.

