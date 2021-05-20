Climate technology undertakes ultra-pollutants





Carbon dioxide is not the only greenhouse gas in town. However, a series of developments over the past few weeks has rekindled the dialogue about the importance of addressing ultra-pollutants, including methane and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Super-polluted GHGs do not float in the atmosphere as long as they are CO2 (living for decades instead of centuries), but they do a lot of damage while hanging out and accelerate the pace of global warming. .. Conversely, if we act to address them, they will begin to cool rapidly in the short term while we put together our actions to work on longer-term climate solutions. We offer one of the best ways.

Over the last four years, US action on most ultra-pollutants (except nitrogen oxides) has come from states and cities with the help of several industry groups. It is changing under the Biden administration. In late April, a bipartisan vote in the US Senate reinstated Obama-era regulations requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks in pipelines, storage facilities, and mining operations. Former President Donald Trump.

The need to deal with methane, which is closely linked to natural gas production, is urgent. A UN report published in early May could avoid warming near 0.3 degrees Celsius by the early 2040s by focusing on methane reduction through fossil fuel activity, landfills and agricultural production. It suggests that there is. In last week’s declaration, JPMorgan Chase mentioned methane leaks and surveillance on how to scrutinize financing related to carbon-intensive industries such as the oil and gas sectors.

In addition, the US Environmental Protection Agency is moving to the phasing out of HFCs, which are primarily used in refrigerators and air conditioners. According to the EPA and legislators who support this action, this measure will help avoid a warming of 0.5 degrees by 2100. This rule falls under the US Innovation Manufacturing Act, which is part of a bipartisan law adopted in late 2020 (yes, under Trump)), which will future production and import of HFC into the United States. It provides “regulatory certainty” for 85% reduction in 15 years.

Which climate technology superhero will play a role in combating these super-pollutant villains?

Now, when it comes to methane, we should definitely look at the sky where drones and satellites are being launched for detection and measurement. Needed to keep the industry honest. And specifically.

The Department of Energy (DoE) announced in late April that it would invest $ 35 million in climate technology focused specifically on the turmoil of methane. It is estimated to account for about 10% of annual GHG emissions. The funding focuses on solutions for treating emissions from natural gas engines and rethinking coal mine ventilation flaring and treatment practices.

DoE has already awarded $ 5 million to LongPath Technologies, which is developing a detection network in the Permian Basin. Another notable project is MethaneSAT, a satellite operation initiated by the Environmental Defense Fund. The organization’s launch partner is the Elon Musks SpaceX rocket company, which is expected to bring the satellite into orbit in the fall of 2022. Ball Aerospace’s infrared detection technology will be installed. Another satellite network that needs to be closely monitored is Carbon Mapper, which includes the climate technology company Planet and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The first launch of a satellite “constellation” to monitor methane and CO2 is scheduled for 2023.

All of these investments will undoubtedly be controversial with climate activists who are likely to (legally) claim to perpetuate the natural gas mining process. Equally controversial are technologies and ventures that turn methane into biogas. For example, Vanguard Renewables has partnered with Unliever, Starbucks and others to turn food and agricultural waste (including fertilizers) into renewable natural gas (RNG) and by-products such as fertilizers. ..

The RNG market is constrained by distribution challenges and processing scale, and incentives such as California’s low-carbon fuel standards and similar mechanisms in other states are changing the economy. Yes, these approaches use methane already produced to reduce the overall emissions from the atmosphere. However, it is more difficult to quantify the long-term climate benefits, so more cities and states are considering the benefits of electrification as an alternative to heating and cooling processes, which often rely heavily on natural gas. I am.

And what about HFC? While the new methane innovations seem to be primarily about monitoring and reuse, dozens of entrepreneurs are developing entirely new approaches to cooling HFC and trying to heat it even further.

The Climate Tech VC Newsletter has published a comprehensive essay on this area. I encourage you to read this essay. This makes it easy to inspire at least three future essays. But what really caught my eye at this moment was how electrification could be developed here (in the dream scenario) by enabling the development of new steam compressors, solid cooling and heat pumps powered by zero carbon energy. Can you play a role?

One notable early start-up is Blue Frontier, which is working on evaporative cooling in combination with energy storage (just raised $ 1.1 million in seed funding). Solar Polar is developing a freezing system for photovoltaic power generation. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This is the idea that the disease leaves you with: Climate technology isn’t all about carbon removal. Technology to combat ultra-pollutants such as methane and HFC is the superhero we need now to accelerate our actions towards net zero in the short term.

[ Want more great analysis ofclimate tech and innovation? Sign up for VERGE Weekly, our free email newsletter. ]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos