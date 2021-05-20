Covid test results in seconds?Scientists Develop New Methods for Rapid Diagnosis





New Delhi: Scientists claimed to have developed one of the fastest ways to detect Covid-19. With the new detection method, saliva samples can be used to generate results in 1 second.

A new rapid test can be found in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B. In most cases, laboratories use the traditional gold standard of RT-PCR or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction. However, this test can take hours to days, depending on where the sample is sent for the test.

To detect a coronavirus, technicians need to amplify the number of viral biomarkers, such as copies of their genetic material.

Scientists have discovered another way to amplify the binding signal of the target biomarker.

Minghan Xian, author of the University of Florida and a candidate for a PhD in chemical engineering, said:

“Our biosensor strip is similar in shape to a commercially available glucose test strip and has a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce the test fluid,” says Xian.

The microfluidic channel has several electrodes that are exposed to saliva samples. One is coated with gold, and COVID-related antibodies are chemically attached to the surface of the gold.

During the measurement, the sensor strip is connected to the circuit board via a connector. Next, a short current flows between the gold electrode bound with the Covid antibody and the second electrode. This signal is returned to the circuit board for analysis.

“Our sensor system, the circuit board, uses transistors to amplify electrical signals that are converted to numbers on the screen,” says Xian.

“The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of antigens and viral proteins present in our test solution,” the researchers said.

Regarding the sustainability of test methods, scientists claim that the sensor strips of the system must be discarded after use, but the test circuit boards are reusable.

Apart from the fact that this method helps reduce the cost of testing, researchers argue that the new technology can be applied to other diseases as well.

“By changing the type of antibody that adheres to the surface of gold, we can reuse the system to detect other diseases,” says Xian.

The results show the potential of this approach to the development of a portable, low-cost disposable cartridge sensor system for point-of-care detection of viral diseases, the researchers added.

