OxygenOS Open Beta 10 deployed for OnePlus 8/8 Pro





OxygenOS Open Beta 10 is currently being deployed for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and includes many improvements, some new features, and a May 2021 security patch.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update has been confirmed to roll over to 8 and 8 Pro on the official OnePlus forums. The heading is the addition of Bitmoji to the Always-on display feature. You can add a personalized Bitmoji avatar to change its position, pose and facial expression according to time, date and weather conditions. To use the options that work within your device’s settings, you need to install the Bitmoji app on your device and register for an account. Perhaps most people don’t care about the options we are convinced of.

In addition to the Bitmoji AOD option, there are many fixes and stability improvements for many core areas of OxygenOS, especially phone apps, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections. OxygenOS Open Beta 10 also adds a May 2021 security patch to improve 4K 60fps video recording quality. You can see the complete change log below.

OxygenOS Open Beta 10 Update for OnePlus 8/8 Pro Changelog System[プライバシーポリシー]Improved page load speed Improved text display in Setup Wizard Fixed a small issue that might not work as expected when recording audio with headphones Fixed anomalous display issue Fixed freeform window Fixed a small chance that the mobile data icon of two SIM cards would appear in the status bar at the same time in the settings title when is enabled Some covers of third party music apps are still on the lock screen Fixed a small probability issue displayed Music notifications will also be removed. Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Ambient Display. Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat and Bitmoji, has been added. This brings the ambient display to life with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will be updated throughout the day based on date, time, weather, and listening to music. (Path: Settings-Customize-Ambient Display Clock-Bitmoji) Improved audio experience when a phone is connected to a OnePlus watch and OnePlus bud Fixed an issue where the call recording list was not updated in time after a system upgrade Fixed Small probability issue where contact details page is not displayed Fixed issue where call content was not displayed Improved clarity of video preview in camera 4K60 FPS mode Improved stability of connection with Bluetooth OnePlus Buds Network Fixed an issue where the default data SIM card in the game mode was unable to intelligently switch between nearby Wi-Fi networks that could not access the 4G network Fixed an issue that occasionally failed to connect to the Wi-Fi network Did

You should be able to get the OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update for OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro in the next few days, but getting the OTA files directly from the Oxygen Updater may be worth it.

OnePlus Details:

