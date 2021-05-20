A partnership has been formed to monitor hydration levels in the care environment-Med-Tech Innovation





Everon UK, a provider of digital healthcare solutions, has added Aquarate, the UK’s first automated hydration tracking solution, to its service portfolio.

Dehydration is a major challenge across the UK care environment. It accounts for about 35% of hospitalizations from long-term care facilities and nursing homes, and causes 12,000 deaths from acute kidney injury each year.

Inadequate hydration can also cause complications such as kidney disease, increased risk of falls, cardiovascular problems, and reduced physical and mental mobility.

Aquarates Hydracare Technology produces accurate fluid intake data that is integrated into the care system. Hydracup carefully tracks an individual’s water intake by automatically measuring water content, enabling caregivers to proactively provide additional water management to those in need.

The Hydracare technology platform allows caregivers to access real-time data to track intake, detect spills and highlight unusual patterns of water consumption. Intelligent data monitoring eliminates the need for paper recording, saves staff time, improves accuracy and supports higher quality care.

Aquarate Hydracare is fully compatible with Lyra, Everons digital, cloud-based, health and care solutions.

Lyras wireless systems are built on the unique needs of each individual, from pull cords and call buttons to smart sensor and wearable combinations that provide higher levels of support when needed.

Pete Kerly, Managing Director of Everon UK, said: We are pleased to partner with Aquarate to provide a comprehensive liquid monitoring solution for long-term care facilities and life support clients. Aquarates’ innovative technology fits perfectly into our digital portfolio and adds another dimension to wireless telecare and telehealth monitoring solutions. Hydration plays an important role in health. Aquarate is a proactive solution that helps more people stay healthy and avoid hospitalization.

Rebecca Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Aquarate, said: Aquarate is proud to be part of Everon’s digitally connected Lyra solution for its customers. Everon’s data is currently using Hydracup, enabling partners to provide proactive and efficient care. Intelligent activity monitoring solutions allow caregivers to quickly identify degradation, prevent decline and improve quality of life.

