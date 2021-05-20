Why it’s such a good choice





The Sentinel class is the driving force behind Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s biological and technological capabilities, which is why it is one of the best options available.

Mass Effect is all about the player’s choice, and one of the most important choices is the class in which the player decides to roll. There are six character classes in Mass Effect, the most versatile of which is the sentinel class. With both technical and biological abilities, the Sentinel class can adapt to any combat situation. Strategic use of Mass Effect Sentinels can be a dangerous force on the battlefield.

Like Mass Effect’s Adept class, Sentinel has biological abilities. Biotics is a term used by individuals who have been exposed to element zero and have developed psychokinetic powers as a result. This force allows biotics to manipulate matter down to the molecular level. However, the sentinel class is not as familiar with biotechnology as the adept and vanguard classes. Instead, Mass Effect’s Sentinel focuses on supporting itself and its team. Sentinel has access to a unique ability, the barrier. Barriers can summon biological fields around you and your allies to protect them from incoming fire. In addition to their medical knowledge, players will find that sentinels are the most commonly used support class.

Another important part of Sentinel’s weapons is their technical capabilities. The Mass Effects series, set in the distant future, has some surprisingly advanced technologies, including omni tools. Mass Effect’somni-tool is a holographic gauntlet that is as popular in the future as smartphones. This device has almost all the features and is perfect for Sentinel. An important part of Mass Effect combat is the strategic use of abilities to maintain control of the combat.

Mass Effect Sentinel is a team player

Omni Tools give Mass Effect Sentinels access to technical capabilities that can defeat and debilitate enemies. One of these powers includes sabotage, which allows sentinels to overheat enemy weapons and cause burn damage. Another ability that Sentinel can use is overloading. This negates the shield of most enemies and causes serious damage to synthetic enemies such as Guess. Sentinel isn’t as proficient in weapons as other Mass Effect classes, but makes up for it by acting as a Swiss Army knife during Fire Fight.

An important thing to keep in mind with Mass Effect Legendary Edition is that Sentinel is a team player. They themselves lack the survivability and damage output of other classes. But their diversity is what makes them an irreplaceable part of the team. Sentinel is perfect for players who want to focus on their strategy and get the most out of the options available. Best of all, the characters are compatible with all three Mass Effect games, so players can see Sentinel evolve into a powerful Jack-of-all-Trades.

About the author Seth Chapman (1 article published)

Seth is a video game content writer and a student at the University of Tennessee. His main passions include listening to Halo, fantasy / sci-fi RPGs, and why Godzilla is the greatest movie monster ever.

Other works by Seth Chapman

