Google appeals court order to unblock authorized businessman’s YouTube account





Moscow (Reuters) Googles Russian Army requires unblocking YouTube account on Christian Orthodox news channel owned by Russian businessman under US and EU financial sanctions on Thursday He said he had appealed the order.

Tsargrad TV, owned by businessman Konstantin Malofiev, states that YouTube blocked the account in July 2020 without explaining why. Google said it had a policy at the time to suspend accounts that were found to be in breach of sanctions and trade restrictions.

In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court said Google would need to restore the Tsargrads account or fine 100,000 rubles ($ 1,358.29) per day.

Malofiev was put under US and EU sanctions in 2014 for accusing him of funding pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, but he denies it. Russia considers such western sanctions to be illegal.

The dispute with YouTube is one of many cases in which US technology and social media giants have angered the Russian state. President Vladimir Putin accused him of monopolizing social media companies in his speech at this year’s World Economic Forum.

Russia has punitively hindered Twitter’s speed since March, warning other tech platforms, including YouTube, that it failed to remove content that it considers illegal.

In a statement, Google Russia appealed last month’s Tsargrad decision. This is because it sets aside the prior decisions of several Russian courts and is accompanied by penalties that are not proportional to the immediate problem.

This decision was attractive because it brings great uncertainty to foreign investors like Google in Russia. We look forward to presenting our discussion in detail at the appeals court.

Google Russia said the appeal was filed Wednesday. Representatives of Tsargrad TV and Malofiev did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($ 1 = 73.6220 rubles)

(Report by Alexander Marrow)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos