Ford High Stakes Electric F-150 Starts Under $ 40,000





Lindachan, chief engineer for Ford Motor Company’s new electric F-150 pickup, will drive a three-ton rig to a test track at the Detroit test site on the outskirts of the automaker to mash up the accelerator. In about four seconds, she says, “It’s 60 miles per hour.” Later, when the G Force weakens, the heartbeat says, “We are at 100.”

It’s no wonder Ford calls the latest model Lightning. Two electric motors give the pickup 563 horsepower and can propel 6,500 pounds at the speed of a sports car. When President Joe Biden spun on a visit to a test track in Dearborn, Ford, Michigan on Tuesday, he discovered that “this sucker is fast!”

Still, it can tow up to 10,000 pounds and pass through mud and ruts on off-road courses, similar to traditional gas-powered counterparts.

These speedy and rugged properties are the formula that Ford hopes to stand out in the soon-to-be-crowded area of ​​electric pickups. By the time the truck goes on sale in the middle of next year, it may already be tracking the arrival of Tesla’s cyber truck, General Motors’ GMC Hummer pickup, and Rivian Automotive’s R1T.

From others

Read more: Your next car will probably be an electric pickup

The electrification of Ford’s Golden Goose F-150 is important for the company that introduced the vehicle at a flashy ceremony at its headquarters Wednesday the day after Biden toured the factory where it was built. Gasoline-powered F-series truck lines generate $ 42 billion in annual revenue over McDonald’s, Nike and Starbucks, supporting most of Ford’s profits.

“It is very important for us to succeed in this vehicle,” Ford’s President of the Americas and International Markets, Kumar Garhotra, said in an interview.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the Electric F-150 could serve as a substitute for the way mainstream buyers accept battery power.

“I see this vehicle as a test of its adoption in electric vehicles,” Farley told reporters in a flashy introduction. “We all need to watch very carefully how this works in the market.”

The F-series has been America’s best-selling car for 40 years, but Ford doesn’t take the brand’s loyalty for granted. It remains to be seen if electric pickups from incumbent cars are as appealing to traditional truck drivers as the early EVs were in tech brothers.

“Are they buying from Ford, a truck-making expert for decades, or from the beginning because they’re attracted to a new brand?” AutoTrader, Cox Automotive’s research unit Ask Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs. “do not know”

“Frank” in the cave

Ford aims to increase the chances of a Lightning hit. We set the starting price to just under $ 40,000 (almost the same as the petrol-powered F-150) and created a spongy “Frank” or front truck. With the touch of a button on the key fob, the hood and grill are lifted, revealing more than 14 cubic feet of space to handle 400 pounds of cargo. It features a deep well with a drain for iced beverages.

“I was surprised that it actually starts at $ 40,000, which is $ 2,500 cheaper than the four-wheel drive base XL crew cab,” said Sam Buelsamid, chief analyst at Researcher Guidehouse Insights, who was briefed on the truck. .. “And what they call a megapower trunk seems to have done very well.”

Ford Lightning Electric F-150 Pickup

Ford will also charge Lightning a 230-mile competitive driving range for its base model and 300 miles for buyers who pay an additional fee for extended range batteries. That’s more than Ford offers in its electric transit commercial van, but less than 400 miles, a promising range for its electric Silverado pickup, which GM expects to debut in early 2024.

Ford trucks use lithium-ion batteries supplied by SK Innovation Co., Ltd. of South Korea. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-manufacture batteries in the United States, according to people familiar with the deal that asked them not to be identified.

Ford aims to manufacture batteries in the U.S. with SK Innovation in South Korea

Ford is planning a briefing on battery strategy in Detroit on Thursday at 9am local time.

EV Laguard

Winning the Electric F-150 will greatly help Ford overcome its image as a delay in EVs catching up with Tesla and GM, who set the goal of using all electricity by 2035. Farley has recently doubled the company’s spending to reach $ 22 billion in EVs, but hasn’t yet elaborated on the number of models Ford will deploy and when to discontinue its internal combustion engine.

He is expected to provide some of those answers at the Investor Conference on May 26th.

“At this stage, GM is still ahead as we are working on 20 EVs for the North American market and 30 EVs globally,” said Abuelsamid. “Ford has shown us three vehicles so far, but they say they will come more.”

Ford Lightning Electric F-150 Pickup

Ford is taking a different path by converting its best-selling model to an electric vehicle, rather than designing something new from scratch like Tesla and GM did. Ford engineers overhauled the frame of the F-150 to accommodate a 1,300-pound battery and two electric motors between the front and rear wheels. However, they left much of the truck’s design, including the aluminum body and cab, except for the 15.5-inch touchscreen borrowed from the electric Mustang Mach-E dashboard.

By diverting much of the F-150, Ford says it will make money with every Lightning it sells. That is also the secret of low price.

The gas and electric versions of the truck share “many expensive and important parts,” Ted Canis, general manager of Ford’s North American commercial business, said in an interview. “We were able to reuse the entire cab. Why do we need to invent a whole new seat and door handle?”

Fleet buyer

This allowed Cannis to market its prices to commercial customers who manage vast enterprises and government agencies. These cost-conscious customers who visited Ford’s test site for a private preview of Lightning last week are expected to be big buyers of vehicles, especially when gasoline prices rise and battery power dominates.

“Ford’s strategy is very focused on the fleet,” Krebs said. “This is a wise approach, as Biden’s plan is to make the government fleet more electrified.”

For consumer consumers, Ford has added optional features such as hands-free driving technology and an electronic scale for weighing cargo in truck beds. There is also a power backup option that allows you to divert electricity from the truck to keep the juice flowing home for three days in the event of a power outage.

Ford Lightning Electric F-150 Pickup

Ford didn’t offer prices for those options, but they would raise the price of top-end platinum lightning stickers up to $ 90,000.

“That $ 40,000 price is just the starting point,” said Abuelsamid. “The average transaction price will be much higher.”

(Updated with comments from the CEO from the 7th paragraph.)

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg Terminal.

learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos