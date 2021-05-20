Some advertisers are spending more on Android since Apple’s new anti-tracking feature debuted – BGR





Apple turned on the anti-tracking feature that Facebook is very afraid of a few years ago. App Tracking Transparency (ATT) in iOS 14.5 forces all app developers to ask for permission to track users across iPhone and iPad apps and services. It’s the first time a company like Facebook has had to ask users for explicit consent to collect the types of user data points that help sell more expensive personalized ads to advertisers. ..

A recent report from an analytics company shows that most iPhone and iPad users in the US and abroad opt out of data tracking, and it’s correct for Facebook and others to worry about user profiling for advertising purposes. With the release of iOS 14.5, new research seems to confirm concerns in the advertising industry, as some companies are already willing to spend more on Android. However, the report suggests that Apple’s anti-tracking technology may not be a big deal.

The Post-IDFA Alliance has published a report assessing the impact of ATT deployments on advertising. IDFA is a unique advertising identifier associated with your iPhone or iPad. If a user requests the app not to track and blocks tracking, the app will not be able to access that IDFA information.

The Post-IDFA Alliance report contains data from various companies such as Liftoff, AdColony, Fiber, Singular and Vungle. It covers the first two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5, from April 26th to May 9th.

According to the association, iOS 14.5 adoption averaged 12.9% during this period, but iOS 14.5 adoption is expected to grow rapidly in the coming weeks.

According to Singular, 16.8% of people who installed iOS 14.5 and started receiving tracking prompts from the app approved tracking. According to AdColony, the opt-in rate is much higher at 36.5%, which is based on “14.5 ad requests generated by the AdColony 14.5 compliant SDK”.

These percentages are higher than in previous Flurry Analytics reports. According to the latest Flurry statistics, tracking opt-in rates worldwide are around 15% for all apps. According to data on May 18, the US market figure is much lower at 6%.

Advertising spending has changed over the past few weeks, but not so much, according to the Post IDFA Alliance. AdColony and Singular reported spending cuts of 2.51% and 3.59%, respectively. Bangle saw an increase of 3.32%.

But just as iOS 14.5 was released, advertisers are spending more on Android.

All post-IDFA partners report increased Android spending two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5. These include lift-offs finding an 8.29% increase and bangles finding a 21% increase. This trend suggests that marketers may be spending more on user acquisition when combining iOS and Android numbers.

According to the report, early data shows a drop in cost-per-impression (CPM) on iOS 14.5. It ranges from 2.4% (Liftoff) to 8.73% (AdColony). Fyber reported similar numbers. However, advertisers are taking advantage of low prices. “Some buyers are already taking advantage of the low prices and large scale of inventory without IDFA,” Fyber’s Vice President of Marketing Itai Cohen said in a statement.

The Alliance expects CPM to decline in the short term. However, it will increase in the long run as advertisers are “confident in spending on IDFA-free traffic.”

The report concludes that advertisers “may have 99 issues, but IDFA is not one of them yet.”

