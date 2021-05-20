Google shifts computing workloads to “more environmentally friendly” data centers





Google announced this week that it plans to use its carbon intelligent computing platform to shift “mobile” computing workloads to different data centers based on renewable energy availability.

In a blog post published Tuesday, co-founder of Google’s Carbon-Intelligent Computing project Ross Koningstein, the tech giant is currently working on a plan as part of an effort to completely decarbonize electricity usage by 2030. I said there is.

“One way to do this is to coordinate operations in real time to get the most out of the clean energy already available,” explains Koningstein. “This includes both a variety of energy sources, such as the sun and wind, and” always-on “carbon-free energy, such as recently announced geothermal projects. This brings us closer to our goal of operating carbon-free energy everywhere. Always by 2030. “

Computing workloads vary from data center to data center throughout the day. According to Koningstein, Google’s new Carbon-Intelligent platform predicts how much a particular grid will need to shift its computational workload around the world depending on its carbon-intensive energy, and more. The purpose is to prioritize where carbon-free electricity is available.

The company plans to start using the new platform in 2022 for about one-third of non-production workloads. Next, we aim to move the encoding and processing of millions of multimedia files, such as videos uploaded to YouTube, Google Drive, and Google Photos, to a green-powered data center.

The platform secures hourly computing power on the cleanest grid available around the world, thereby “moving as much energy consumption as possible to cleaner times and places.” It was.

Last year, Google began shifting the timing of tasks within its data center, aligning energy usage with the availability of more environmentally friendly sources. The initiative laid the foundation for the next major step in moving mobile tasks to a more favorable location, he said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai last month announced that five of its data center sites (Finland, Denmark, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa) are currently operating on nearly 90% or 90% carbon-free energy. I made it clear.

“So far, we have promised about $ 4 billion to buy clean energy from more than 50 wind and solar projects worldwide by 2034,” Pichai said.

Google is now working with clean energy startup Fervo Energy to leverage “always-on” carbon-free energy resources. Through this partnership, Fervo Energy will add “solid” geothermal energy to the Nevada grid system in 2022. It will be used by Google to power data centers and infrastructure in the region.

