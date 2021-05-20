IFA 2021 canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic





The 2021 edition of the annual technical conference IFA has been canceled due to an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The organizers had previously planned to host an exhibition in Berlin this year from September 3rd to September 7th.

Organizers Messe Berlin and gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH said some global health metrics did not move fast in the expected direction. They also mentioned the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and the uncertainty regarding vaccine deployment.



“We did not downplay this decision. IFA Berlin is arguably the most important event of the year for brands and retailers. IFA Berlin, unlike other events, trades the industry with visitors, Connecting with the media, real consumers, but from the deployment of health and safety vaccination programs to the resumption of international travel, efforts to contain this pandemic did not occur at the pace we were hoping for. These developments Given that, this difficult and unfortunate decision is inevitable. “

IFA organizers are now looking forward to the 2022 edition of the annual Technology Expo. I hope that it will be held as a full-scale event next year.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, several annual technical meetings have been canceled or virtually held. Most recently, Apple and Google held a virtual conference.

The latest update ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) scheduled for next month. MWC 2021 could be a hybrid event with both online and face-to-face participation. Interestingly, various well-known brands have chosen not to attend the conference. Backed-out companies include Qualcomm, Nokia, IBM, Ericsson, Samsung and Lenovo.

Everyone knows that organizing an event is not easy in an uncertain world situation, and I sympathize with the people in the event industry who struggled to attract regular attendees this year. .. We hope that events such as IFA will be held next year as well. This year’s MWC Barcelona is just a few weeks away, we are confident in our plans and are working hard with our partners to make the event a success, MWC organizers told TechCrunch. ..

