Google warns: These four Android flaws are currently under attack





Three weeks after Google released the May 2021 Android security update, the Google Project Zero team revealed that four patched vulnerabilities had already been attacked.

“There are signs that CVE-2021-1905, CVE-2021-1906, CVE-2021-28663, and CVE-2021-28664 may be under limited targeted exploitation,” Google said in 2021. It is stated in the preliminary memo of May of the year. It was released on May 1st.

See: Network Security Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Google Project Zero security researcher Maddie Stone reported in a tweet that these were zero-day or previously unknown flaws.

The four flaws affect Qualcomm’s GPUs (CVE-2021-1905, CVE-2021-1906) and Arm Mali GPUs (CVE-2021-28663, CVE-2021-28664).

Android updated its security in May and added a note that four vulnerabilities were actually exploited.

Qualcomm GPU: CVE-2021-1905, CVE-2021-1906ARM Mali GPU: CVE-2021-28663, CVE-2021-28664 https: //t.co/mT8vE2Us74

Maddiestone (@maddiestone) May 19, 2021

As Project Zero points out in the “0 day’in the wild'” spreadsheet, a bug in Arm could allow an attacker to write to the read-only memory of a Mail GPU, causing a flaw in the memory used after the GPU is freed. .. Qualcomm bugs include improper error handling and post-free use flaws in the GPU.

A flaw from security reporter Dan Gooddin, Google said, said the bug was “potentially under limited and targeted exploitation” because it was “meaninglessly ambiguous.” Removed.

Shane Huntley of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which revealed three zero-day flaws in Apple’s iOS in November, defends Google’s wording and always has information on Google whether the vulnerability is being attacked. I emphasized that it is not always the case. TAG also discovered and disclosed a zero-day flaw in Apple’s WebKit browser. As a result, Apple will issue an emergency update for iOS 14.4.2 in March. Apple has updated older iOS devices to version 12.5.2 to address these issues.

“I understand the frustration that people don’t always have the IOC and the details they need, but I might be able to shed some more light here,” he said, referring to the Traces of Invasion (IOC). I wrote.

“First, not all” In The Wild “reports have an accurate grasp of the target set. “In The Wild” may mean that the exploit was found in the black market or hacker forums, or reported from a source that you want to remain. Anonymous. In such cases, IOC or targeting is not available or unknown.

Reference: This malware has been rewritten in the Rust programming language, making it difficult to detect.

“We strongly believe that there is a difference between exploits that we discover or report through coordinated disclosures and exploits that we know are in the hands of attackers. Flagging is useful for prioritization.

“We strive to provide as much information as possible about what we have observed, but that is a trade-off and we may not know the details or reveal all the information that some people want. .it can.”

Qualcomm states in its recommendations that CVE-2021-1905 was reported on November 17, 2020 and rated as a serious defect. CVE-2021-1906 is a medium-severity defect reported on December 7, 2020.

According to the chipmaker, this flaw affects a huge number of Qualcomm chipsets, but it requires exploiting local access.

As Sammobile reports, Samsung yesterday began rolling out the May 2021 Android security patch to its flagship Galaxy S21 phone. However, Samsung’s very popular A-series smartphones have not yet received this update.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos