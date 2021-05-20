Eco-Innovation Establishes Canadian Subsidiary to Promote Green





Van Nuys, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or “Company”), we are pleased to announce the establishment of ECOIG Canada, the company’s first subsidiary, due to advances in environmental and social welfare and green energy solutions. We also announced that Patrick Raleigh has been appointed Interim CEO of the newly established subsidiary.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Expects to be based in Canada to serve an existing strong network of Canadian-based inventors and technology development partners.

Julia Oteiraudes, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Eco Innovation Group, looks forward to helping to expand opportunities for top-minded and cutting-edge green technology projects in the rich Alberta state. Canada is becoming more and more important to the company and already has existing relationships with inventors and business community professionals. Canada has begun to establish itself as a global leader in green technology and we look forward to playing a role in this country.

ECOIG Canada focuses on the following key operational objectives:

Manufacturing with New Sustainable Technology R & D Exclusive Rights to All Technologies in the Canadian Market Access to Incentives for Green Technology Projects and Asset Manufacturing and Development Providing Employment in Canada’s Maintenance and Manufacturing Sector Strong Third Party Utilization of Alberta and Canada’s Parts Manufacturing Diversification of the Alberta Economy for Green Manufacturing Access to Costs-Effective Alberta-based Tax Incentives for Sustainable Technology All Providing Innovative Technology Solutions to the Canadian Economy Providing Canadian Support for ECOX Technology Projects Providing an Effective Canada-Based Support Network for Inventors

We also announced that Patrick Laurie, a member of the ECOX Advisory Board, was appointed as interim CEO of our new subsidiary, ECOIG Canada, in the early stages of its establishment and growth. Based in Alberta, Canada, Raleigh is a member of the ECOX Advisory Committee and has led the Eco-Innovation Group’s R & D activities in North America. Raleigh provides significant support to the company on a global basis in project implementation and business development. Raleigh holds a master’s degree in electricity from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

Julia Otey-Raudes added that Patrick is an experienced strategist who brings a wealth of knowledge and has a deep understanding of how to build lasting technology while leveraging operational scale across a distributed production footprint. .. He is a strong leader and has a proven track record of developing diverse and high performance teams.

About Eco Innovation Group

The Eco-Innovation Group, founded by inventors and business professionals, supports the development and promotion of the most innovative and influential products and services, provides those innovations to the world, the community and the world around us. Improve the quality of life and provide value. To our shareholders. At ECOX, we are committed to developing and commercializing successful products. But first and foremost, we do not lose sight of the fact that we exist to help people and improve the lives on earth that we all share. We take social responsibility contracts seriously in every effort. It’s not just what we do. That is us. For more information, please visit www.ecoig.com.

Watch the company’s new video here.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other published documents issued by us. Oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for future performance and financial performance, based on assumptions that are currently considered valid. They are “anticipate”, “intention”, “plan”, “goal”, “seek”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “strategy”, etc. It can be identified by using words. Future operating results or finances such as “future”, “probable”, “possible”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, “will” A word with a similar meaning related to the discussion of achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about measuring future sales, revenues, cash flows, operating results, cash usage, and other financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements are forward-looking, there are inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. And are affected by other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things, economic conditions, regulatory changes, demand for company products and services, the impact of competition, and other factors that may cause actual consequences. Includes, but is not limited to. It is very different from what is predicted or expressed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact: EcoInnovation Group, Inc.Julia.Otey @ ecoig.com www.ecoig.com

Public Relations: EDMMedia, LLC https: //edm.media

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34fabbef-a376-46dc-abfc-3d29b4c3bf24.

