Martian drone developers now want to build open source drones on Earth





With a precision system that allows NASA’s Ingenuity drone and Perseverance rover to explore Mars, maxon, based in Switzerland, is working with open source drone platform company Auterion.

Collaboration is formed for the benefit of corporate and government drone customers. Among the Auterions drone avionics module Skynode and maxons reliable BLDC motors, electronic speed controllers, and corresponding propellers, commercial and industrial drones provide impressive energy efficiency, flexibility, safety, and performance. Can be expected.

Maxon and Auterion hope that the joint know-how will dramatically ease the operation and fleet management of commercial drones and reduce development costs for enterprise and government customers. The two companies plan to explore long-term opportunities for propulsion systems, autopilot communications, data sharing, and real-time monitoring.

Open source software champions meet unmatched hardware expertise

Auterion has always argued that open source is a step forward in the drone industry and that the future of drone scaling depends on software-defined drones that comply with federal directives. And this partnership with maxon will enable California-based companies to support open ecosystem integration across commercial, government and non-profit industries.

In collaboration with maxon, Auterion claims that it can promote open source standardization while working on a regulatory framework, said Kevin Sartori, co-founder of the company.

There have been utility companies and other companies that specifically require drone service providers to provide systems that comply with regulatory behavior. Ultimately, an open source software-defined ecosystem built with great partners like maxon builds confidence in drone components and autonomous technologies.

Meanwhile, maxon, a precision systems specialist with a long history of designing and developing drive components and motors, is confident that the partnership with Auterion will definitely boost its partner network. As a result, Swiss manufacturers can advance cutting-edge drone technology to solve their customers’ problems.

Eugen Elmiger, CEO of maxon Group, said:

I mounted a motor on NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter and flew on Mars. We are currently focusing on drones on Earth that will play an important role in the automated future. We are very pleased to work with Auterion and share our knowledge and experience to better serve the dynamic drone market. Their expertise in drone software combined with 60 years of experience as a global motor and drive specialist creates promising solutions for the future.

