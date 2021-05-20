Opinion: Why Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple and other expensive growth stocks aren’t so bright in the future





It is virtually impossible for some of the largest US equity market companies to grow fast enough to justify their current valuation.

Here are the conclusions from a recent study conducted by Vincent Deluard, head of global macro strategy for investment firm StoneX. His claim is not just that certain large cap growth companies are trading on the premise that their earnings will grow at an incredibly fast rate. He added that even if a given company grows at a sufficient pace, it will soon grow larger than the entire market. In that case, the evaluation is mathematically impossible.

In other words, there is a limit to growth. As John Maynard Keynes said a century ago, trees do not grow in the sky.

For illustration purposes, Deluard analyzed 351 companies within the Russell 3000 Index RUA. -0.34% is trading with more than 10 times the sales. It’s much higher than the whole market. The ratio of S & P 500s SPX, + 0.44% to the selling price is 3.0. Deluard generously assumed that the revenues of these companies would increase 54-fold over the next 17 years, equivalent to 26% per year. He further assumed that at the end of those 17 years, their ratio to selling price would be 6.4: 1.

Deluard applies to so-called MAGA strains (Microsoft MSFT, + 1.29%, Apple AAPL, + 1.10%, Alphabets Google GOOGL, + 0.96%, Amazon.com AMZN, + 0.62%), so these are very generous. I used the assumption. The revenues of these four companies have grown at an average annual rate of 26% over the last 17 years, at a current ratio of 6.4 to average revenue.

Using a 10% discount rate, Deluard calculated the present value of these 351 companies, assuming they were worth 2038, and found that 59 of them were already high in market capitalization. In other words, the market now expects almost 60 companies to be more successful. [over the next 17 years] From Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon [have been over the last 17]..

Given that the US economy will become an increasingly winner, in fact, it is unlikely that there will be more stocks like MAGA in 2038. After all, the current four MAGA shares make up about 20% of the S & P 500’s market capitalization. Therefore, the market capitalization of these 59 emerging MAGA stocks in 2038 will be greater than the market as a whole, under realistic assumptions of stock market performance over the next 17 years.

How realistic are the Deluards assumptions?

Deluards’ assumptions are generous, but he himself doesn’t think they are realistic, I hurry to add. His point is that even with them, it is difficult to justify the many valuations of today’s high-growth stocks.

One way to explain how unrealistic his assumptions are is to calculate how many years it will take a MAGA stock to grow to valuation. Take, for example, Microsoft, which is currently trading at a price-to-sales ratio (PSR) of nearly 12: 1. Of course, in the end, the enterprise PSR will converge to the market-wide PSR (current PSR is 3.0). Otherwise, the company will need to grow rapidly (if not large) until it is about the size of the market itself. ..

Deluard calculates the number of years this convergence will take, even with the generous assumption that Microsoft’s revenue will grow into a foreseeable future at the same pace as the last five years. He reports that this convergence will take 17 years, even if the stock price goes nowhere.

Deluard’s analogy is the so-called Nifty Fifty strain of the early 1970s. They became very popular and were good stocks of high-flying vehicles, with average price-earnings ratios at the top of the bull market in late 1972, doubling the overall market. Earnings continued to grow at a fast pace thereafter, but extreme overvaluation meant that stock prices went nowhere or fell for years to come.

Another analogy is the similarity with Cisco Systems CSCO. At the height of the Internet bubble in the late 1990s, it was temporarily the most valuable stock in the world with a -3.11% stake. Since then, corporate sales have grown more than twice as fast as the average S & P 500 company. Still, despite this remarkable growth, the stock prices of today’s companies are well below those levels at the time. Deluard believes that a similar fate is not just for MAGA stocks, but for the United States to market many other highly overvalued growth stocks.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat rate to be audited.He can be contacted at [email protected]

Details: Why should we worry because investors are confident enough to buy and hold stocks?

