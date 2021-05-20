Credit Suisse hires more than 1,000 technical staff in India





Credit Suisse plans to hire more than 1,000 staff for its India-based technology operations this year as India becomes the bank’s global center for innovation. With new hires, 25% of the bank’s global IT workforce will be in India.

New employees are developers and engineers who use the technology needed to transform the company digitally.

According to Credit Suisse, it includes IT professionals with cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud computing, application programming interface (API) development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, using agile and DevOps delivery methods. To do.

This is a continuation of Credit Suisses India’s growth strategy, which has hired 2,000 IT employees over the last three years, the bank’s statement said.

We plan to build on a senior global role within India, so local leaders will be trained from within the new intake.

John Barnes, head of Indian IT at Credit Suisse, said the hiring plan reflects the company’s commitment to India, especially Maharashtra, which is based in Pune. New employees are part of the bank’s vision of establishing a business as a global technology hub.

We believe that bank value creation and productivity will increase globally by enabling employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions to support the growth of their IT presence in India. ..

Prashant Bhatnagar, Global Head of Technology Adoption for Banks, said: It provides employees with a dynamic environment that facilitates skill development and knowledge sharing, providing engineers and developers with the opportunity to be at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Banks focus on hiring entry-level personnel with up to a year of experience.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies to change the way they operate and serve their customers, increasing the demand for the latest digital technology skills.

According to Burns, the pandemic has accelerated the use of the company’s digital technology. We have effectively adopted collaboration tools to enable seamless external and internal communication to support teamwork and effective delivery.

Indian cities provide large companies with access to huge talent pools and ecosystems to support digital transformation. India was once attractive to large companies as a low-cost place for IT services, many of which were a large number of repetitive roles, but today India is a place for senior global IT roles and more valuable jobs. is. Currently, Credit Suisse has the highest proportion of workers.

In 2019, Barclays Bank opened a technology center in Pune to attract new technicians to India and enable existing Indian staff to collaborate better. Operation Pune, which covers 1.1 million square feet, has become Barclays’ largest operational bar at its London headquarters.

