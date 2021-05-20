Owning an iPhone makes you a “digital slave”





Telegram Pavel Durov says using Apple’s iPhone feels like the Middle Ages.

Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular instant messaging software Telegram, has accused Apple of selling what he called “expensive and outdated hardware,” and anyone using the iPhone will use the company’s “digital.” He added that he was a “slave.”

Telegram Founder Slams Apples iPhone

Pavlov certainly didn’t chop up his words. In a public post on the Telegram channel, Durov called iPhone users “digital slaves” to the company.

Apple is very efficiently pursuing a business model based on selling expensive, outdated hardware to customers trapped in the ecosystem.

He also criticized Apple’s decision to ban third-party app stores on the iPhone.

You can only use apps that Apple can install via the App Store, and you can only back up your data natively using Apple’s iCloud.

Durov’s App Store comments reflect the accusation that Fortnite maker Epic Games has leveled against Apple in the proceedings. Epic claims that Apple is curbing competition and creativity by disallowing third-party stores on the iPhone.

Related: Convenient telegram function to use

When it comes to iCloud, the only system-wide sync service available to iPhone users, this is like a dishonest comment. For example, Android uses the Google cloud to back up the content on your device. From a security perspective, using a first-party cloud is a much better solution than using sensitive user data to trust third-party services.

iPhone and 60Hz screen

Severe criticism of Apple continued in Durov’s analogy that using the iPhone was like being “thrown back into the Middle Ages.” He suffers from the fact that the iPhone has remained on a 60Hz display, despite Android competitors moving to a smoother, more responsive 120Hz screen for high-end smartphones. I have.

Every time I have to use my iPhone to test an iOS app, I feel like I’m back in the Middle Ages. The iPhone’s 60Hz display can’t compete with the latest Android phone’s 120Hz display, which supports much smoother animation.

He has a point here.

Apple currently offers a 120Hz screen in its iPad Pro tablet lineup. This is a technology called ProMotion, and according to the latest rumors, the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup could double the refresh rate. Apple apparently asked Samsung for a power-consuming LTPO display panel, and using a 120Hz iPhone never runs out of battery life.

What about Chinese apple concessions?

Durov then began harsh criticism of Apple’s approach to doing business in China.

It’s no wonder Apple’s totalitarian approach is so much appreciated by the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party — thanks to Apple — now has full control over the apps and data of all citizens who depend on the iPhone.

Durov refers to an article in The New York Times investigating Apple’s relationship with the Chinese government and alleged concessions made by the company regarding user privacy and security in mainland China.

Telegram use is skyrocketing

Telegram is a cross-platform messaging software that offers many advanced features such as end-to-end encryption to prevent eavesdropping.

This app is available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and the web. After Facebook announced a controversial privacy policy change coming to WhatsApp, software surged, urging people to look for alternative messaging solutions.

Telegram currently claims more than 500 million active users worldwide.

