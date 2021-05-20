Google announces new features for app advertisers





According to Google’s app usage survey, 63% of consumers continue to seek the best app experience after the store reopens. In addition, 75% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that can trade quickly with the app.

To help advertisers reach more prospects for your app, Google has created several new ways to help advertisers reach more prospects and optimize their app campaigns. Did.

New: Deliver app ads to your desktop

App campaigns can run on Search, YouTube, Google Play, Discover, and over 3 million other sites and apps, but previously only appeared on mobile.

Advertisers targeting Android users will now be able to reach potential customers on their desktop as well as on mobile with the desktop version of SERP and the Google Display Network.

Your app’s ads are linked to the Google Play Store desktop website, which allows users to install the app directly on the device linked to their Play account.

Android app advertisers will automatically opt in to your desktop starting in June, so advertisers who are already promoting your Android app will not need to take any additional action. Advertisers can monitor desktop performance within the Devices section, just like any other campaign.

Create custom in-app events with Google Analytics

In-app performance analysis is important for most app campaigns that rely on the ability to set in-app events. Previously, Firebase required coding and app updates to create custom in-app events, such as tracking orders when a user completed a purchase. Google has announced that it will be possible to create and modify events within the Google Analytics interface without the need for code updates.

Advertisers no longer need the help of developers to create events or coordinate existing events. Advertisers will be able to create new events within Google Analytics and change event names and parameters.

Make deep linking easy

A Google app survey shows that if a branded app is “seamless and easy to use,” 74% of consumers are likely to be brand loyal. Deep links can help you deliver a great experience to your prospects and thus improve your conversion rates.

To make it easier for advertisers to implement deep links, Google has announced a deep link validator. This is a tool that helps advertisers verify deep links across Android apps. This tool allows advertisers to submit and download detailed reports that include all the checks that the tool has performed on links and how to fix missing configurations.

Google has also announced the Impact Calculator. It provides a list of all the missing URLs that advertisers might consider implementing as deep links, and the estimated missing conversions by not implementing them.

Deep-linked data-driven attribution

Google also uses deep linking campaign data to help advertisers understand how customers complete in-app purchases by clicking on specific mobile web ads to improve bid decisions for web-based campaigns. Announced Driven Attribution (DDA).

Source:

https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/marketing-strategies/app-and-mobile/how-to-make-successful-app/

https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/10710301

https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/10707870

