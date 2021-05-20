Gail Myers joins Digital Remedy Board of Directors





New York, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Digital Remedy, a leader in data-driven technology and services for marketers, today surpasses Gayle Meyers in 2021.

Gail Myers is an entrepreneur, venture partner, investor, and operating resource in the digital media and marketing industry with over 20 years of executive leadership experience. After launching Growthing, a management consulting firm focused on optimizing the growth strategies of executives and their organizations, Myers draws attention to help marketing technology companies increase their market presence. I frequently use consulting and advisory positions.

Mike Seiman, Chairman and CEO of Digital Remedy, said: “Her career in discovering and integrating game-changing technologies in the marketing industry will serve as a valuable resource as we continue to enhance our product suite over the next few months.”

Myers has multidisciplinary expertise and is a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences for companies such as Google, Verizon, Omnicom, LiveRamp, LinkedIn, Twitter and Oracle. Her notable list of past clients benefiting from her unique insights to increase shareholder value includes Tinuiti (acquired by New Mountain Capital), Adometry (acquired by Google), and MediaForge (acquired by Rakuten). ), Integral Ad Science (acquired by Vista Equity). Partner), and Tapad (acquired by Telenor).

“Digital Remedy has been a leader in technology and digital advertising advances for over 20 years, and I’m pleased to join the board at such an exciting time for the organization,” Meyers said. “As the demand for innovation in advertising technology grows, we look forward to meeting that demand through solutions that deliver measurable results for marketers.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a remarkable growth year for Digital Remedy, which celebrated its 20-year business. An unprecedented milestone in the industry, where providers and platforms move quickly, brought strong momentum, new leadership, and the launch of two innovative products to the market last year.

An award-winning OTT platform that provides attribution for the entire goal-achieving process by linking Flip ad views to measurable results. A comprehensive platform allows advertisers to customize their OTT campaigns to strategically target specific audiences. Flip was recently recognized as the “Best New TV / Streaming Advertising Sales Program or Product” by the Digiday Video & TV Awards. AdReady + A full-service interactive media planning tool designed to move your campaign seamlessly from start to finish. Intelligent software allows users to create complex media plans across platforms by manually entering specifications and choosing personalized recommendations based on their own goals and budgets. ..

Myers is currently on the board of directors of two portfolio companies at Mountaingate Capital. Acceleration partner and Merit B2B. She is also an investor and venture partner at Revel Partners, whose mission is to defend the next generation of B2B software visionaries. Previously, he was Chief Growth Officer at LUM Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in digital media, marketing and technology.

For more information, please visit www.digitalremedy.com.

About Digital Remedy Digital Remedy is a leader in data-driven technology and services for marketers with the simple belief of creating solutions to their problems. Digital Remedy provides advertisers, agencies, and brands with the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to get the most out of their online advertising efforts. From media planning and execution to campaign management and attribution of the complete goal-achieving process, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiency to solve your digital marketing challenges.

