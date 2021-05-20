Prohibited Crime: Resident Evil: Code Veronica X





This is an editorial. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent, and are not the result of, the views and opinions of niche gamers as an organization.

Resident Evil fans usually know that Resident Evil: Code Veronica X is a true sequel to Resident Evil 2. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is a single jump in the timeline for a numbered entry. Considering that the story progresses less and more content is recycled from the floor of the Resident Evil 2 cutting room, it is considered more “extended”.

Resident Evil Code Veronica X was a major leap forward for the franchise in terms of how it technically moved a wider area of ​​the story. Capcom did not make the big mistake of filling in the numbered sequel designation for Resident Evil Code Veronica X. In that case, Resident Evil Village is actually considered the 9th entry instead of the 8th.

The game is located in this strange no-man’s land, which is a strangely ignored sequel, so there is no chance of getting a remake. This is highlighted by Capcom recreating Resident Evil 4 shortly after Resident Evil 3.

It depends on aspects that will undoubtedly cause turmoil in certain communities and offend feminists. Therefore, we guarantee that Capcom will forever ignore the true third entry in this beloved series. Resident Evil Forgotten Stepchildren: What is Code Veronica Xdone considered a banned crime?

Criminal: Steve Burnside

Steve was best remembered in Code Veronica for being an unpleasant twist. The boy did not respect and everyone in the game tried to make fun of him. Especially Claire. He was always enthusiastic and had a high-pitched voice saying that a 30-year-old man was about to sound like 17 years old.

Despite being incredibly young as a Resident Evil character, Capcom has no problem arming him with his teeth, an extended scene in which he unintentionally shoots his father down in a cheerful and emotional scene. Gave him.

Anti-gun globalists never allow high school students to play games with submachine guns. The parent group picketed at Capcom’s US office, and survivors of the shooting at school screamed and demanded a ban on Code Veronica. This is nothing compared to Steve’s crime of trying to steal first base.

Yes it’s true. No matter how annoying Steve may be, he’s a hot-blooded, hormone-rich teenage boy who has nothing more than trying to get it done with unconscious Claire. The boy can get stuck and die on a plane over Antarctica, where he is with one of Resident Evil’s most qualified bachelors. Of course, he intended to kiss her while she was sleeping.

In addition to this crime, Steve dares to look at the promised land. He stares long and hard during the scene where Claire bends deeply to send an email to her PC early in the game. At Code Veronica, viewers could only imagine what Steve saw. However, Rail Shooter’s Resident Evil Dark Side Chronicle reimagines the scene in great detail and with great care.

It stands as one of the best moments on the Wii. Both men are bloated feminists and awakened journalists, as men enjoy a simple tough display (and Steve’s previous character building would be mistaken for being stimulating rather than pathetic). I could have expected to compare the scene with rape. If you can believe it, Steve sneaks into a dying kiss and looking behind Claire is just an upcoming attraction.

Criminal: Claire Redfield

Did you think the naughty teenagers who think they’re about to die on a daily basis were bad? Claire Redfield is a featured presentation of the most vicious sins of the “year”. Transphobia. Code Veronica is very unique to previous Resident Evil games, as it has a slightly more complex villain than the series had previously had.

Alfred Ashford is an aristocratic sadist who runs a prison where the game is set. He also loves his dead twin sister Alexia … one might say he loved her too much. Alfred goes completely to Norman Bates and tries to become Alexia. You can even wear her dress, wig, make-up, and even have the perfect female voice to pass through convincingly.

This perceived personality deficiency of Claire is a feature that is dishonestly summarized as “phobia,” which means “irrational fear.” Claire is not a transphobia because she is not afraid of Alfred / Alexia. She mocked him for his lifestyle during their conflict in the plane scene.

Code Veronica foresaw the identities of Alexa and Alfred quite subtly. Throughout the early parts of the game, Claire can find clues to turn over the person paying attention. Claire may even judge him and make ironic or even ironic comments on some of the clues in Alfred’s own bedroom.

Why does Code Veronica have this? Movies have always had a big impact on Resident Evil. Some of the insect motifs were shared because both films like The Silence of the Lambs follow a similar theme of “transformation” and both feature degenerated bad guys who want to be women. Nods are given.

The first two psycho movies are also a couple of movies borrowed by Resident Evil. The decoration of Spencer’s mansion can resemble Norman’s house, where IINorman plays the Moonlight Sonata on the piano. A song strongly associated with biohazard.

Psycho is a movie series about characters who sometimes think they are women. Both Norman and Alfred have a dissociative identity disorder and are obsessed with women’s families. Norman has a mother and Alfred’s sister Alexia.

It’s no coincidence that The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho Movies, and Code Veronica are considered too taboo today. Awakened mobs are violent bullies and threaten creative people who have ideas to challenge them.

It doesn’t matter if Alfred isn’t really transgender. Claire’s remarks awakened are considered hatred. Despite the fact that Alfred is actually a crazy sociopath who is torturing people and experimenting with prisoners.

Anyone who is in a hurry to protect someone like Alfred because of his state of mind is probably as huge as he is. He isn’t even aware of the fact that he envisions Alexia’s identity and personas, and the game uses some apparently cheaper ways to create illusions.

“Alexia” adopts a completely unique character model whose body shape is significantly different from Alfred. Also, both Ashfords had two different voice actors, and the actual female voice was used in a scene dominated by Alexia. The cheat was done for surprise, and anyone who played when Code Veronica came out is likely to have been surprised.

This was a very unconventional story for the game at the time. Even when Resident Evil Village (9th work) was released, no other biohazard had a psychological element in the story. This is not to say that Code Veronica is a deep or complex story. It’s still fun and ridiculous shrock as usual.

The scene where Alfred’s “Alexia” costume becomes dysfunctional may be painful for the thugs of social justice, but the scene is cheerful for the general public. His makeup is ridiculous and his reaction in the mirror is cheerfully up.

Claire is right to call Alfred a freak. He inadvertently wields a rifle, is enthusiastic about twins (maybe clones), and has no value in human life. Alfred is not a commentary on mental health issues or transgender people. He has always been a mentally ill villain.

At the heart of Code Veronica is Alfred and his dilemma. “This year” is controversial, but it may be one of the reasons Capcom skipped after Resident Evil 3 (2020) and went straight to the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Thankfully, Code Veronica has not been buried and has not been completely forgotten. You can download it to both PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Since this was an old school style biohazard game, tank controls and puzzles may be enough to prevent culture-hungry pigs from seeing these scenes.

If you cut or change this part, everything will be radically changed to a fictitious code Veronica remake.

