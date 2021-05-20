Spotify’s virtual concert series kicks off at The Black Keys next week





(Photo via Spotify)

The music festival is back after a year of empty stages and clean fields. But you don’t have to risk your health (or newly discovered agoraphobia) to connect with artists and other fans.

Spotify announced a new virtual concert experience this week. This is the first of five pre-recorded live streams and will start next week. Every Thursday from May 27th to June 24th, Black Keys (May 27th), Rag’n’Boneman (June 3rd), Bleachers (June 10th), Leon Bridges (June 17th) ), Enjoy the “intimate” performance by the girls. In red (June 24th).

“Part of the world is starting to open up, but we’re still aware that not everyone is happy or able to attend a direct event,” the Spotify team wrote in a blog post. “These shows allow fans to experience and support their favorite artists while immersing themselves in the performance-style experience they crave.”

Buy tickets online for $ 15 per pop (excluding tax) for every 40-75 minute event. If you haven’t subscribed to Spotify yet, you’ll be asked to sign up for a free account. Enter the correct time for your geographic location (there are separate options for the East and West coasts of North America). The concert will air in the United States at 8 pm local time.

“Last year was hard for both musicians and fans, so how to share a live performance of our new project, Delta Kream’s songs, from our favorite place, Blue Front Café (the oldest active juke). I wanted to find a joint in the United States. ” “We are delighted to be part of this new Spotify initiative that provides a great way for fans to connect with their favorite artists.”

All audience members are VIPs of Spotify’s virtual gigs and can interact intimately with musicians like Jack Antonoff of Breecher’s who guide their fans on a city bus from Brooklyn, New York to Asbury Park, NJ. (June 10th). Alternatively, British singer-songwriter Rory Charles Graham (aka Rag’n’Boneman) will perform from one of his favorite venues, the Roundhouse in London (June 3rd).

Editor’s recommendation

“We’re excited to collaborate with Spotify on this intimate concert experience,” says Leon Bridges. “I haven’t met fans all over the world this year, so thanks to Spotify, I’m working hard to bring the concert experience to your home.” On June 17, soul singer at the Gold-Diggers Hotel in Los Angeles. I will introduce the inside. Here, he spent time creating, recording and inspiring his next album, Gold-Diggers Sound.

Going forward, Spotify plans to successfully integrate concerts into the overall listening experience by making concerts easier to find and allowing fans to track performances and artists of interest. “Our ultimate goal, as always, is to help artists and fans connect with each other and share their art,” the company said. “These five shows reinforce that commitment and create unique performance opportunities that creators and listeners will love.”

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos