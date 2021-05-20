Seattle’s New Accelerator: Creative Destruction Lab Launches “Deep Tech” Startup Hub at Microsoft, UW





Emer Dooley (left), a Faculty Fellow at the University of Washington Foster Business School, helped establish the Seattle Hub at the Creative Destruction Lab. The program will begin at the University of Washington in November. (UW photo)

News: The Creative Destruction Lab (CDL), a non-profit organization that runs nine startup accelerators around the world, is coming to Seattle. In November of this year, we will partner with Microsoft and the University of Washington’s Schools of Business, Engineering and Computer Science to host a nine-month program for 20-25 companies. The first focus of accelerators is the fast-growing sector of computational health, or the intersection of healthcare and software, two strengths of Seattle’s technology ecosystem.

Importance: While the Seattle area is experiencing a surge in accelerators and incubators, CDL-Seattle is unique in several ways. The program is unfair because it is funded by founding members such as Microsoft and the University of Washington. We also implement goal-based milestones and checkpoints. If the company does not meet certain criteria, they will be kicked out. There is also an educational element as students at the University of Washington have the opportunity to shadow the program and learn from participating startups.

Summary: Last year, UW launched the first Innovation Roundtable to help brainstorm ideas to drive university innovation strategies. UW Business School instructor Emer Dooley and Voyager Capital’s managing director Bill McAleer were part of a group whose mission was to find accelerators to run on UW.

This really creates an opportunity to bring some of the key areas of technological development in our region to incubators, which we consider to have a solid track record in other cities, McCalia said.

Computational Health: Seattle has emerged as a global hub for companies that combine software such as machine learning and AI with healthcare. Examples range from UW spinouts Parse Biosciences and PvP Biologics to large publicly traded companies such as Adaptive Biotechnologies and Accolade.

CDL-Seattle aims to be a conduit between health and engineering professionals, as well as a mentor from a regional technical leader. Dooley has previously unveiled software companies (Patel with Isilon Systems, Singh with Concur) and is now a leader in computing health companies, including entrepreneurs including Sujal Patel, co-founder of Nautilus Biotechnology, and Raj Singh, CEO of Accolade. I pointed out that I am doing it.

Dooly said this was a truck. CDL-Seattle makes it easy for traditional technicians to put their toes in the water in this area that Seattle is actually trying to mark.

UWs Foster School of Business. (your picture)

UW’s Latest Innovation Initiatives: CDL-Seattle is based at the UWs Foster School of Business. Most businesses are expected to be based in Washington, but all entrepreneurs, not just those belonging to UW, can participate.

We literally crawl through the halls to get postdocs and graduate students involved and really understand how you take that first step [in starting a company], Said Dooly.

We literally crawl through the halls to get postdocs and graduate students involved. UW is an important part of Seattle’s larger technology ecosystem, providing technicians to local businesses and spawning start-ups such as UW Turi. A spinout that Apple acquired in 2016 for $ 200 million and helped boost the presence of tech giants in the region.

According to Dooly, CDL-Seattle will help UW-related companies commercialize and complement UW’s other innovation-related efforts, such as CDL-Seattle’s founding partner, CoMotion.

Franois Bakeryx, director of CoMotions in 2019, described CDL-Seattle as a missing link between the UW innovation ecosystem and our region.

This has the potential to transform and integrate research and commercialization activities in the field of computational health, establishing Seattle as a beacon for these domains and growing what we have here into the region. Helps bring out talent.

Over the last five years, CoMotion has helped launch 73 startups, whose spin-off has raised $ 4.38 billion. The organization has faced several challenges in recent years, including layoffs, MakerSpace and HQ changes, and the death of UW’s former Vice-President of Innovation, Vikram Jandhyala, who took over CoMotion in 2019 and 2014.

CDL Background: Founded at the University of Toronto in 2012, CDL typically partners with universities to host accelerators. Participating technology and science-focused companies have generated over $ 7 billion in equity value.

In a statement, CDL founder Ajay Agrawal was excited to partner with the University of Washington, one of the world’s leading research institutes.

