Report: PS5 sales are twice that of the Xbox Series X | S

Both Microsoft and Sony are reducing sales of modern consoles due to a continuous lack of components. But of the two, Sony seems to be continuing from where it left off the previous generation by selling twice as many next-generation consoles as its rivals.

As reported by VGC, Microsoft sold 1.31 million Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest sales analysis conducted by Ampere Analysis. Meanwhile, Sony has more than doubled its sales of 2.83 million PS5 consoles. If accurate, it would be disappointing for Microsoft, which not only has a much greater focus on this generation of subscription games, but also has performance benefits (at least on paper).

Sony isn’t completely happy because it hasn’t outperformed gaming hardware sales. The crown goes to Nintendo. Nintendo sold 5.86 million switch consoles in the same first quarter. This is more than double the PS5. In fact, Nintendo is at the top of the list when PS5 and Xbox Sales are added together.

According to Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, the Switch is expected to continue to outsell Sony and Microsoft hardware for the rest of 2021, but the lack of components on the PS5 and Xbox consoles also constrains the rest. It is reflected in the fact that it will be done. Year. Harding-Rolls admits that it is difficult to measure actual demand due to market conditions, but “Sony is pleased that the PS4 market share has been passed on to the new generation.” I am.

Microsoft has been in this position for a year before the Xbox One, but focusing on the impressive multi-generational backward compatibility of the Game Pass Ultimate and the Xbox Series console is an attempt to pull gamers away from the PlayStation. Was considered. If these sales are correct, it’s not working so far.

