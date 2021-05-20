Berlin startup Pitch aims to “Youtube” presentation





Christian Reber, founder and CEO of Pitch, is shown in this photo taken by Reuters on May 20, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Pitch.com/ Handout via REUTERS May 20, 2021 09:16 PM

BERLIN: Berlin-based software startup Pitch established its style as a Powerpoint killer when it launched last October. Now, armed with fresh financial support, we want it to be a new “YouTube for presentations”.

Founder and CEO Christian Reber raised US $ 85 million in a venture funding round led by Lakestar and Tiger Global, with participation from existing investors Index Ventures and Thrive Capital.

Reber is also rolling out a range of new features to build a content and publishing ecosystem. He says it serves as the foundation for a global community of creators who can share their work and innovate together.

“We are working towards building the world’s first complete platform for presentations,” Reber told Reuters in an interview Thursday.

“We want to call this the presentation Youtube.”

Entrepreneur Reber created the To Do app Wunderlist in 2015 and sold it to Microsoft. Prices are reported to be between $ 100 million and $ 200 million.

He continued to work at the Redmond headquarters of US software giant, but was restless there. He left in 2017 and embarked on a current venture with Wunderlist’s core team.

In adopting Microsoft’s flagship slide-deck app, Pitch https://pitch.com has adopted the digital workplace zeitgeist defined by apps such as Slack and Zoom, whose early backers were CEO Eric Yuan. I will.

Pitch allows distributed teams to collaborate in a shared workspace, assigning tasks, commenting on each other’s inputs, and making instant video calls to discuss progress. I will.

New features include options to highlight, record, and play presentations so users can see their presentations when they need them. Advanced analysis helps presenters find out what content attracts people and what stuns them.

Tens of thousands of teams have already created a total of 125,000 shared workspaces on Pitch, including companies such as Intercom, Superhuman, and Notion, Reber said.

The product is free to use and publish, and the Pitch Pro version costs $ 10 per member per month, adding unlimited storage, video uploads, version history, and administrator privileges.

Labor refused to disclose Pitch’s financial information, but said it was focusing on profitable scaling. In addition to rolling out new features, he said an enterprise version for large enterprises is planned for next year.

A Series B venture round valued the pitch at US $ 600 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

(Report by Douglas Basbine, edited by Susan Fenton)

