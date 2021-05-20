Manson: Prioritize technological innovation for economic recovery





Like all other states in the country, the pandemic affected all sectors of the Virginia economy. Nearly 700,000 workers have filed for unemployment across the state, eliminating the increase in employment of 500,000 since the Great Recession. The unemployment rate has almost doubled from 3.4% in January 2020 before the pandemic.

Throughout the state, pandemics have forced us to change our lives and adapt to new norms. As social distance and state-wide closures take hold, the basic day-to-day tasks we take for granted, such as working in the office, eating face-to-face, hugging friends and family, and shopping in-store, cease. Did. This change was devastating for state businesses, especially small businesses.

SMEs are the driving force of the Virginia economy. Throughout the state, they account for 99.5% of all businesses, employ 1.6 million workers (nearly 50% of the state’s total workforce), drive economic growth and employ about 40,000 in 2019. Is creating. The success of our small business is the success of Virginia.

Technology played a key role in pandemic security measures that changed the way storefronts operate on the main street, serving as the lifeline of thousands of small businesses that have moved to virtual world operations.

Technology played an important role for SMEs in the midst of a pandemic. In some cases, we were able to grow our business by adopting new technologies. Throughout the state, small businesses deployed technology to sell their products, often selling their products in new and unique ways. We have adapted the services we provide, whether or not we offer curbside pickup, same-day delivery services, etc. He then communicated with the customer in a non-contact manner.

Clay and Metal Loft is Leesburg’s art business. We were 100% dependent on social media platforms and were floating during and after Covid was shutting down. We used Facebook’s private groups to televise the class, used Youtube to provide summer camps, and used Instagram and Facebook to conduct live sales and studio tours. We used social media and technology platforms to sell products with curbside pickups and drop-offs.

According to a Connected Chamber Council survey from late 2020, nearly one-third of small business owners were forced to shut down all or part of their businesses without the help of technology during the year. Probably.

SMEs will continue to rely on innovation throughout the pandemic and to do business for economic recovery. As a condition, we cannot afford to go back. With the small businesses that underpin our state, we are just beginning to unleash the full potential of technological innovation for economic recovery and growth. Virginia policymakers have a unique opportunity to keep technology innovation at the forefront of economic recovery.

Amy Manson

Leesburg

