Microsoft unplugs Internet Explorer to gain an edge in browser wars





Bangalore: Microsoft Corp. is unplugging its once ubiquitous browser, Internet Explorer, next year to prepare for the battle between market leader Gopogle Chrome and its sleek Edge browser.

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer has been the leading browser for over a decade because it was bundled with Microsoft’s Windows operating system pre-installed on billions of computers. However, browsers began to lose to Google’s Chrome in the late 2000s and are slower than their rivals, making them the target of countless Internet memes.

To be more competitive, Microsoft released the Edge browser in 2015, which runs on the same technology as the Google browser.

As of April, Google Chrome had a 65% share of the global browser market, and Apple Inc.’s Safari had an 18% share, according to web analytics Statcounter. Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, but Internet Explorer’s market share was once very small.

Windows software makers said Wednesday that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in the faster and more secure Microsoft Edge. “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be discontinued on June 15, 2022 and will no longer be supported on certain versions of Windows 10,” the company said in a blog post.

The browser was at the heart of antitrust proceedings against Microsoft over 20 years ago, and a US judge ruled that the software giant violated the law after combining Internet Explorer with the Windows operating system. The most serious violation of the law was upheld by appeal, but the company continued to bundle operating systems and browsers.

Reuters Eva Mathews contributed to this story.

