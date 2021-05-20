Google searches for the best crypto hit ever as Tom Brady “buy a dip”





As JPM mentioned earlier, financial institutions may have sold ahead of today’s cryptocurrency routs …

… but as the following chart of Bitcoin’s historic drawdown clearly shows …

… Bitcoin’s past trading patterns clearly show that all previous dumps have been followed by significant rebounds, so they quickly turn from sellers to buyers. And nothing has changed, and the bullish treatise of “Digital Gold” remains the same, as banks continue to depreciate their currencies with the abandonment of Wymalian.

Still, for many retail investors, most of whom are unfamiliar with the post-pause crypto space of “Bitcoin Winter,” today’s behavior was shocking, as Google has confirmed. The world’s largest search engine reports that it searches cryptocurrencies, the greatest hit ever.

Other notable searches:

“What happened to today’s cryptocurrencies has increased by + 850% worldwide in the last day” I need to sell my crypto, the last day, USA

And what might be potentially practical information, Google also reports that “the most energy-efficient cryptocurrencies and” eco-friendly cryptocurrencies are breakout searches.

“The most energy efficient cryptocurrency and” eco-friendly cryptocurrency is breakout search

How Bitcoin Uses Energy + 1,050%, Last Week US pic.twitter.com/0lICqlTbaQ

GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 19, 2021

But for most retail investors who may have invested a significant portion of their savings in today’s volatility asset class, it was an annoying reminder that what would rise would eventually fall, but today’s ultra-high net worth individuals. Was just an opportunity to “buy a dip”, Tom Brady of Lasereye, who recently joined the Bitcoin fan club, tweeted early today.

SMH … I’ve seen PFT from you. Here we just buy a dip! https://t.co/1iJq0JTUUh

Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2021





