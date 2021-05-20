How Resistance to Change Affects Manufacturing Innovation





Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Intent Corp. (Medfield, Mass.).

Getty

The greatest opportunity for profitable innovation in manufacturing is in unique, customizable engineering products. Demand for unique products and solutions is higher than ever, spanning a wide range of industries, from material handling to aerospace, plant floor equipment to elevators.

These are not standard SKUs (Stock Keeping Units), so they require more engineering, and the faster they are processed, the higher the rate of return. Sadly, resistance to change pervades the culture of manufacturing engineering. Company management may adopt a DIY approach to accelerate the technical process, believing that it is only necessary to hire a programmer and hack the solution from the beginning.

There is an unfortunate attachment to homemade legacy solutions created internally for these types. Recently, players in the playground and curtain wall industries have shared how proud they are of their in-house developed solutions and the decision to ignore new, advanced, cost-effective and simple build-to-order (ETO) manufacturing solutions. Did.

This ego-based attachment to a DIY solution creates over-reliance (and often over-employment) on key, highly specialized, programmable, internal resources, but in reality it is commercialized. Not required if the software is already available. If these programmers leave, no one may be able to maintain and extend the program.

The result of self-developed technology denies innovation while putting the company at high risk. The cost of development and maintenance teams (often 12 or more staff) exacerbates hacked and unexpected business practices. The cost of new manufacturing innovations in customized products can be less than half the price of hiring internal staff to create and maintain internal DIY technology.

Pride, or perhaps arrogance, is an obstacle to companies leveraging currently available solutions. Stubbornness comes at a high price. Instead of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to implement these proven ETO solutions, the cost of internal teams is often $ 1 million due to loss of salary, time, and focus on key activities. Exceed.

Due to the complex challenges of manufacturing, engineering, and software, and years of development, it is difficult to leverage expertise and experience with in-house custom manufacturing solutions. Product vendors in this area can leverage their best expertise and provide continuity over many years of use, without relying on one or two key personnel. Also, these tedious and time-consuming technology development processes are often halved, with a direct impact on revenue.

But in reality, change resistance is still a voluntary Theory of Constraints (ToC). Software for automating business processes or technical procedures is only well known in the relatively small world. The old build-to-buy business debate related to automation software has reached a limit reminiscent of the 1980s, when computer-aided design was just moving into the mainstream. At the time, many companies tried to build their own computer-aided design (CAD) systems, but most failed or eventually moved to off-the-shelf products.

why? For most of them, software development was not their expertise. They were either engineering companies, job shops, car suppliers, or hundreds of organizations whose main job was to make things. Like executives trying to repair their plumbing, they have significantly increased their risk with DIY software.

There are many ways to get going with DIY. Poor architecture, poor development technology selection, poor HR decisions, poor management of software development, all of which are alligators on the road to success. And what is often overlooked is the natural human trait that optimistically focuses on the positives of early success, without considering the time it takes to be fully functional in a production environment after it begins to look good.

This optimistic worldview usually cannot explain quality testing. In an interview with Alex Knapp, Machiel van der Bijl, founder of model-based software testing company Axini, points out that 30-50% of the time building multi-component software applications is testing.I think so [testing] He said it was more difficult than programming. This type of investment is almost unprecedented in DIY software. This is one of the reasons why DIY software has a dire history. It goes online and then uninstalls many times to recode and readjust routines that didn’t really work.

Instead, by purchasing from a market-enhanced provider, you link a particular company to resources with specific expertise and programming formed and improved by many previous customers. In the truest sense, purchasing companies move forward at the best of the three worlds. It continues to focus on its strengths and expertise, moves quickly to automate business and technical processes, and can benefit from years of agility and experience. We meet the needs of our customers.

The Forbes Business Council is the most important growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Are you qualified?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos