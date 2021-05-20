The acclaimed Time Splitters franchise will return to the reborn Free Radical Studio





Time Splitters, the acclaimed PS2 era first-person shooter franchise, has been revived with the newly reformed Free Radical Design, published by publisher Deep Silver today. Development will begin within the first few months of the new studio being built. The studio, which has the same name as the original Time Splitters developer, will be headed by Steve Ellis and David Doak, who founded Free Radical Design in 1999.

Deep Silver has laid the foundation for new Time Splitters games for several years. We acquired the franchise rights in 2018 and announced in 2019 that we will work with Steve Ellis, the creator of the series, to plan future courses for this franchise. But today’s news that the company is setting up a studio to revive Time Splitters is a major effort to increase the chances of a new game actually seeing the light of day. It’s different from the original Time Splitters 4, which was first teased in 2007.

It’s great to finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that there are plans for the next Time Splitters game, says Steve Ellis of Free Radical. We can’t talk any further at this time, but we look forward to sharing information in the future.

Free Radicals Time Splitters originally attracted attention as the spiritual successor to the Nintendo 64 shooter Rares GoldenEye. The founders of Free Radicals all worked at Rare before starting a new studio. However, over time, Time Splitters games have come to be considered classic in their own right. Their split-screen mode is a particularly locally-loved multiplayer experience, Time Splitters 2 where you can see Nick Frost’s character Ed playing relentlessly at Shaun of the Dead. ..

Unfortunately, after the release of TimeSplitters: Future Perfect in 2005, Free Radical released a PS3-only Haze in 2008. This is the last game released under its original name. A sequel to Star Wars Battlefront II was also under development by the company from 2006 to 2008, but was reportedly canceled by the publisher as it was nearing completion. Eurogamer has great features since 2012 regarding the events that have occurred.

The studio was purchased and renamed Crytek UK, but was closed in 2014 and staff moved to Dambuster Studios. If you’re wondering how the TimeSplitters 2 semi-complete port reached Dambusters Homefront: The Revolution, this is the basic reason.

