Accenture launches 5th HealthTech Innovation Challenge for emerging innovators and disruptors





Toronto, May 20, 2021 / CNW /-Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has begun the application period for the 5th Annual Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge today. America.

In its fifth year, the Accenture Healthtech Innovation Challenge brings together healthcare organizations and start-ups to tackle the world’s largest health problem. The industry is at a crucial moment, and today’s and tomorrow’s health leaders will be able to harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to put humans at the center of all their activities. To apply, the health startup will find a submission form with additional details regarding the criteria, eligibility, and requirements for the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge.

“COVID-19 has shown to us all that speed and agility are important for creating a solution to overcome the pandemic, so the best and most innovative start-ups from Canada and across the United States. We are excited to bring together. We are working to address some of the biggest challenges in healthcare today, ”said Jimmy Yang, Accenture’s Canadian Health Practices Leader. “In the spirit of start-ups, healthcare-focused organizations can accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and innovative solutions to improve how healthcare is delivered to patients and managed by clinicians. Moved forward by today’s emerging healthcare technology companies, along with a panel of globally recognized healthcare industry leaders. ”

“The Accenture Healthtech Innovation Challenge identifies start-ups that are uniquely solving the challenges of the healthcare industry,” said Shally Pannikode, Humana’s SVP and CIO, who will judge the challenge. “There is a desire for new ideas, and this year’s cohort really has the opportunity to question the status quo with solutions that improve healthcare outcomes.”

Emerging medical technology innovators and disruptors offering services and solutions in North America are encouraged to apply for this program. Submissions from eligible companies will be accepted until 11:59 pm EST on July 2nd. The three categories of this year’s Accenture Healthtech Innovation Challenge are:

Increased access: Solutions that can increase access to healthcare services and treatments. Examples include virtual care, digital therapies, home and telemedicine delivery models, and new care models that address poorly serviced needs. Consumer and Clinician Experience: A solution that can create a positive experience for consumers and clinicians. Examples of consumer experiences include solutions that improve well-being, coordinating care, preventing illness, and managing chronic conditions. Operational Efficiency: A solution that aims to improve corporate efficiency and core day-to-day processes. Examples include back office solutions, patients, data and distribution management.

Accenture wants an application focused on buyers in healthcare organizations. The applicant’s main criteria include desirability (customer needs), feasibility (business model), feasibility (scalability), and purpose. Health care institutions are defined as public health institutions, private payers, provider systems, delivery networks, retail healthcare companies, and organizations that participate in the healthcare delivery and payment ecosystem.

The elected finalists will attend a jury of senior executives from a globally recognized healthcare company at a virtual event on September 28th.

