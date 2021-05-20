Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 3 months later: Still the best





The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remains the best mobile phone on the market.

Jan Hoi McGregor

The moment I realized that I could shoot and edit professional-looking video with a selfie camera, it wasn’t a more advanced rear setup, but it became clear that Samsung made something special with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Some things are happening here.

The 40MP selfie camera has a nice looking live portrait mode, and the phone also supports multi-microphone recording via Galaxy Buds Pro to enhance audio. Combine it with some professional lighting, tripods and apps for a safe setup for creating great social media videos. Check out the PS5 videos shot and edited on the S21 Ultra here.

Best buy

Samsung-Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB (Unlocked)-Purchased from Phantom Black Best Buy

The big bonus here is that it takes almost no time to shoot compared to setting up a Sony FS5 and plugging in a Tascam mic. The final product is clearly incomparable, but I think adding accessories such as lens attachments, field monitors, and mic plug-ins could bring it closer. Very close.

Power plant

The fact that you can edit directly on the phone using KineMaster means that this is a self-contained shooting and editing suite. With Exynos 2100 and 12GB of RAM, you can make complex edits on your device without performance or overheating issues. This is a significant improvement over the S20 Ultra’s Exynos chip. Creative work is as much a phone job as a game. Both have been extensive over the last five months and both are well handled by the S21 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra has outstanding creative capabilities.

Jan Hoi McGregor

Despite the biggest graphics settings, Genshin Impact still has some lag issues, which seems to be a shared issue for all Android phones. Read my full game here in the S21Ultra Story Review. I’m not aware of similar performance issues with video editing.

Unfortunately, however, the best editing program Adobes Premiere Russnt compatible with S21 Ultra. It’s unclear why we consider this to be Android’s most powerful phone. KineMaster is a great alternative that is detailed enough for professionals and simple enough for amateurs, but you can’t afford to lose access to Adobe’s flagship editing software.

What is not missing is battery life. It’s too early to worry about battery deterioration, but the 5000mAh powerpack is as impressive as the first day. In my original review, I wrote that the maximum display setting (QHD + with a 120Hz refresh rate) drains much more battery than the low resolution slow mode. This remains true.

But I chose to stick to the former. It just looks incredible. The OLED panel has enhanced social media apps and changed the amount of YouTube I see. Unlocking the 2160, 60fps option can be daunting. The size of the display also means that you can effectively use Samsung’s split screen. This was useful in recent OS updates that allow you to save split screen groups. It all feels very versatile.

Returning to the battery, there is about 6 hours of screen time between charging, and over the last 5 months, a full charge lasts an average of 1 day and 7 hours. That’s a good value, considering what the battery is powering. It helps Ive stay home primarily during that period due to Covid’s limitations, rather than using 5G and Google Maps, which drain the battery faster.

When I commute to work on a regular basis, I may revert to FHD and a refresh rate of 60Hz. However, the two trips I went to the pub did not stay hung up by the end of the night because the restrictions were partially lifted. This included a Uber trip, 2 hours of Spotify, ordering drinks from the app, always 4G / 5G connectivity, and lots of drunken photos.

Photo without effort

Those drunken pictures came out annoyingly well. The nice thing about influential images is that the photographer’s alcohol-influenced skills are so disturbed and wobbled that the photo hides your condition. That’s not so much for the S21 Ultra. Please correct the photo you took. I managed to take a group photo, which is an objectively good image. However, the subject appears to have a little worse wear.

That is the main selling point of Ultras camera technology. I unintentionally take great pictures. See the collage below (apart from compression warnings). As with the colors and details of the Chinatown photos, the HDR range of my friend’s portrait photos stands out. In particular, details of clouds in the sky that may have been easily washed away. The selfie camera image wasn’t overexposed when shooting the details, but there’s a bit of facial smoothing, but I don’t know.

From left; 10x zoom, portrait, Chinatown, selfie.

Jan Hoi McGregor

The act of heading is the zoom function of S21 Ultras. A photo of Bentley in a luxurious location in West London was taken at a distance using a 10x zoom. The camera captured many details in every aspect (uncompressed version) of the image, such as the smiling face of a couple behind a red car and the brand of a women’s bag with a coffee cup and paper binder. One of the windows. I’m still in awe of the impression of zoom. Samsung is moving the technology forward, and Lim is excited to see what Korean companies can do with it.

What I like is that all these activities, from shooting and editing to excessive photography and games, don’t put a lot of stress on the phone. However, there are issues that are not related to performance. I noticed that some calls may be interrupted and the overall call quality is not as good as the Pixel 5. Also, even if I receive a call, I cannot hang up. You need to unlock it and then swipe down from the notification bar to respond. This delays the process and in some cases makes it impossible to answer the call.

Using an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader is also a hassle. You may not always get the correct placement when the screen is off. Also, I don’t think it’s as fast as the Pixel 4 and iPhone 12’s Face Unlock / Face ID, or as fast as the Pixel 5’s physical fingerprint reader. The best I’ve ever used.

The rear camera and display are at high risk of scratches, so you’ll also need the S21 Ultra case. You can also replace the pre-installed screen protector with a more robust one. This is because it turned out to be scratched fairly easily. Check out my list of recommendations here.

I have little complaints about Samsung’s latest efforts. Most phones, after 5 months, usually have hair growth problems that fill columns inches across the web. However, the lack of headings shows how good the Galaxy S21 Ultra is. It works. This is a phrase that is usually stored for Apple technicians. However, Samsung seems to be taking a brilliantly benign crown that was perfectly executed for this cycle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos