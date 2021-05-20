Google Cloud mainstreams AI on Vertex Platform





Over the past few years, technology giants have sought to make HPC, data analytics, and other advanced workloads more accessible and user-friendly for businesses in a variety of ways.

Traditional OEMs such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Lenovo use a combination of hardware, software, and services to gain greater access to technologies used only by research institutes and the largest companies in the last few years. I am doing it.

Public clouds, especially those with their own hyperscale applications driven by machine learning and scale, also act like OEMs for these workloads.

They expose the tools they build for use through the cloud and give their customers another option to become a modern computing organization. In many cases, this reduces the time to market for AI-driven applications, resulting in high demand due to lack of supply, as well as the cost of purchasing GPU-powered infrastructure, especially huge capital expenditures. Costs can also be reduced for high-paying AI professionals.

According to a Fortune Business Insights report, global AI space is expected to grow from $ 27.23 billion in 2019 to nearly $ 267 billion by 2027.On-premises deployments gain revenue sharing, but cloud deployment segments [will] The report states that it gains traction due to its low implementation costs. The cloud also provides tools and pre-trained networks to help build AI applications.

Amazon Web Services, the largest hyperscale cloud provider, offers a range of services, from fraud detection and forecasting (for demand forecasting) to Kendra (enterprise search) and CodeGuru (automating code reviews). Microsoft Azure provides an AI platform that includes services ranging from machine learning to knowledge search to a variety of apps and agents.

IBM Cloud hosts a variety of features based on Watson AI technology, and Oracle Cloud includes a suite of AI services and an optimized infrastructure.

Google has been focusing on AI and machine learning for almost a decade. Such technologies have been seen as the key to improving functionality across an ever-expanding set of services. It was exhibited this week at the corporate virtual Google I / O 2021 developer conference. In the keynote, Sundar Pichar, CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet, talks about how Google continues to embrace AI and machine learning, from search to security to Android-based devices. did.

Even new facilities aimed at accelerating Google’s quantum computing capabilities include AI in their names. The Quantum AI campus at the University of California, Santa Barbara is located away from Urs Hotzle, Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure at the University of California campus. Google was a professor of computer science before joining the search engine giant as one of his early employees.

At the same time, Google Cloud has taken steps to help data scientists and developers bring together AI-based applications and make it easier for businesses to deploy them. Vertex AI is a platform that covers the range of existing machine learning services with an integrated user interface and API. Developers using Vertex AI can train their AI models with about 80% fewer lines of code than other cloud provider platforms. This opens up the development of such models and the management of machine learning projects to a wider range of data scientists and machine learning engineers. According to Google, they have different levels of skill.

Today, data scientists are tackling the challenge of manually stitching together ML point solutions to delay model development and experimentation. As a result, the model rarely goes into production. Craig Wiley, product director of Google’s Vertex AI and AI applications, wrote in a blog post on the cloud. To address these challenges, VertexAI integrates Google Cloud services for building ML under one integrated UI and API, simplifying the process of building, training, and deploying machine learning models on a large scale. I will. In this single environment, customers quickly move their models from experimentation to production, discover patterns and anomalies more efficiently, make better predictions and decisions, and generally face changing market dynamics. Will be more agile.

Andrew Moore, vice president and general manager of cloud AI and industry solutions at Google Cloud, said Vertex AI’s goal is to remove the burden of orchestration from data scientists and engineers and create an industry-wide shift that takes AI migration seriously. I said that. From pilot purification to full-scale production.

Organizations using Vertex AI have access to the same AI toolkit that includes features such as computer vision, language, and conversation, structured data used internally by Google engineers, and new MLOps features such as Vertex Vizier. Deploy machine learning models with faster model selection using experiments, Vertex Feature Store (a fully managed feature that allows data scientists and developers to provide, share, and reuse machine learning capabilities) and Vertex Experiments. Accelerate.

An application called Vertex ML Edge Manager enables organizations to deploy and monitor models at the edge through automated processes and APIs, allowing data to be retained on devices or sites. Other tools such as Vertex Model Monitoring, Vertex ML metadata, and Vertex Pipelines are designed to streamline machine learning workflows.

AutoML allows developers and engineers with little machine learning experience to train models for specific business needs, providing a centralized registry of all datasets across vision, natural language, and tabular data types. included. Enterprises, on the other hand, use BigQuery ML to export datasets from the Google-managed BigQuery cloud. Data warehouse for Vertex AI. Vertex Data Labeling enables accurate labeling for data collection.

Vertex AI also integrates with open source frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch and scikit-learn.

Google promises further innovation centered on Vertex AI. This is important for the company as it seeks to build on AWS and Azure, which accounted for more than half of global cloud revenue in the first quarter in an even higher spending market. According to the Synergy Research Group, it exceeded $ 39 billion, an increase of 37% over the previous year.

Google Cloud was third on the list and was one of the companies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu as a cloud provider that showed a growth rate that exceeded the overall growth of the market.

