Creative Destruction Lab joins UW Foster School of Business and establishes CDL-Seattle





news release

Creative Destruction Lab, a highly scalable seed-stage science and technology-based non-profit organization for enterprises, will launch its third US-based location, CDL-Seattle, this fall. Based in the UWs Foster School of Business, CDL-Seattle is a partnership with Microsoft Corporation, UW College of Engineering, Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, and CoMotion, the UWs Collaborative Innovation Hub. The first focus of CDL-Seattle is computational integrity.

“The rapid growth of new machine learning applications focused on improving human health and the innovation of sensor technology and other complementary features have flooded us with opportunities for new entrepreneurs to benefit society,” said Creative. Ajay Agrawal, founder and professor of Destruction Lab, said. University of Toronto Rotman School of Management. We are pleased to partner with the University of Washington, one of the world’s leading research institutes, located in the vibrant hub of the world leader in technology commercialization in the Seattle area. “

In January 2020, UW Provost Mark Richards announced the establishment of the UW Innovation Roundtable, which consists of several regions leading venture capitalists, angel investors and innovation leaders. One of the working groups of the Roundtable, co-chaired by Emmer Dooley, Foster’s Pat Hughes Faculty Fellow, and Voyager Capital founder Bill McCalia, is ideal for implementation at the University of Washington. Focused on identifying and evaluating accelerator models. They evaluated five different models and chose the Creative Destruction Lab as the best option.

The partnership of investors Artie Buerk, Neal Dempsey, Bill McAleer, Rob Short and Steve Singh helped CDL-Seattle and helped the initiative gain momentum early.

I see CDL as the scaling and funding engine for deep tech companies that support our brand of having an innovation mindset, said Frank Hodge, Dean of Orin and Janet Smith at UW Foster Business School. I am. It also provides students with highly experienced and hands-on entrepreneurship education and the opportunity to collaborate with startups on goal-based accelerators.

For over nine months, the CDL program has provided a market for tech startup founders to learn from the insights of experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their chances of success.

The first focus of computing health is well suited to the University of Washington’s strengths and regional strengths in terms of computing, medicine, and life sciences. While the use of digital health technology has increased over the last decade, the next decade will see a surge in the use of health sensors with a focus on artificial intelligence and edge computing. The field of computational health resides in the interface of biomedical signal processing, computational modeling, machine learning, and health informatics, driving innovation in research, clinical, and customer applications.

CDL-Seattle is a missing link between the UW Innovation Ecosystem and our region, said Franois Baneyx, Director of CoMotion, Associate Professor of UW Innovation, and Professor Charles WH Matthaei of Chemical Engineering. This has the potential to transform and integrate research and commercialization activities in the field of computational health, helping to establish Seattle as the center of gravity of these sectors, while extending the strengths it already has here. ..

Think of computational health as a powerful tool for solving complex big data puzzles, Dooley said. AI and machine learning are essential tools such as immune system mapping, mining artificial health data to address inequality, and helping optimize personal health care. Washington has an incredible cloud computing, AI and machine learning expertise, and a vibrant biotechnology sector. The two need to be close together.

Experienced entrepreneurs who set up, lead and sell successful technology companies, along with world-leading scientists, engineers and economists, act as mentors for participating start-ups. In addition, University of Washington students and faculty have the opportunity to apply their expertise and learning to develop science and technology-based businesses into computational health. The successful commercialization of cutting-edge science and technology achieved through CDL, which began in Toronto, has already led to the creation of equity value in excess of $ 8 billion.

Creative Destruction Lab is a non-profit organization that provides goal-based programs to highly scalable seed-stage science and technology-based companies. The nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs and increase their chances of success. Founded by Agrawal in 2012, the program offers 10 countries in four countries: Oxford (Oxford University’s Sad Business School), Paris (HEC Paris), Atlanta (Sheller Business College, Georgia Institute of Technology), and Madison (University of Wisconsin). It is expanding to some places. University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School), Seattle (University of Washington, Foster Business School), Vancouver (University of British Columbia Sauder Business School), Montreal (HEC Montral), Calgary (University of Calgary), and Hari Fax (University of Dalhousie Low School of Business).

The University of Washington-selected venture will launch a nine-month CDL program in November 2021. For more questions, please contact cdl-seattle @ creativedestructionlab.com. Applications are currently accepted online at creativedestructionlab.com/apply.

Tags: Faculty of Engineering CoMotion Emerdie Foster Business School Francois Vanex Microsoft Paul G. Allen Computer Science & Engineering School

