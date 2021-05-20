Epic Mega Sale: Free NBA 2K21, $ 10 Off for Games Over $ 15





Epic Games has launched a summer mega sale at the Epic Games Store, offering four weeks of free games, discounts and special offers. The sale will continue until June 17th, but you can already request some merchandise.

To get started, NBA 2K21 is free via Vault. Please visit the Epic Games Store and bill by 8:00 am PST / 11:00 EST on May 27th. Vault will be updated with another free game next Thursday and throughout the event. Epic is already teasing the next “mystery game” on the store page.

Epic also offers a free Street Shadows Challenge Pack for free on Fortnite. It will be unlocked automatically when you log in to Fortnite from the Epic Launcher.

The store has also revived the $ 10 epic coupon that can be used in games priced over $ 14.99. Each time you use one of the discount coupons, you get another one, so you can continue to monetize your discount coupons as you play more games. Epic also said that if you have already pre-purchased a game that will be available during the megasale, you will receive a partial refund to explain the Epic coupon.

According to Twitter on the Epic Games Store, heavy traffic can slow down loading times, so if you encounter any issues, please wait a moment or apply for a purchase a little later.

There is currently a lot of traffic on the Epic Games Store. Users are aware that the site and launcher can take a long time to load, so please be patient while working on scaling.

Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 20, 2021 Best Sale of Epic Mega Sale

Keep in mind that using Epic Coupons will give you an additional $ 10 discount from the prices listed below for games over $ 15. You will get a new coupon each time you use a coupon, so it may be best to buy one game at a time to maximize your savings.

