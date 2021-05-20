What Google announced at a developer conference





Since 2008, I’ve been attending the annual Google I / O Developer Conference. The conference was held directly at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and more recently at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, until the pandemic broke out. Over the past few years, most developers have paid more than $ 1,000 to attend, in addition to travel expenses.This year’s online only

The event was open to the public for free.

Google I / O has many technical workshops for software and hardware developers, but like Apple’s developer conference, it begins with a keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. This always begins with a keynote hosted by the CEO. The keynote is a glimpse into what will happen in both the distant and near future, from the announcement of upcoming products and services to long-term research projects with or without light. One-day.

Just as Apple usually emphasizes the upcoming iOS operating system, Google will use I / O to showcase the next version of Android (Android 12 this year). Google has also released a public beta of Android 12. I’m installing the beta on the phone I use every day, but I’m testing it on my backup Pixel phone.

While some of Android’s biggest changes are superficial, for many, the look and feel of the operating system can be a big issue, especially when competing with the legendary Apple in terms of design. The new Google design is called “Material You,” which shows how your operating system looks different depending on how you use your phone. But for everyone, there are bigger buttons and smoother animations, as well as on-screen color changes for operating systems and apps. The biggest improvement for me is the bold and big clock with a lock screen. It wants to be readable if you wake up in the middle of the night and want to know the time when you’re not wearing glasses. ..

I also like bigger buttons. Especially given the aging population, which can benefit from larger and more accessible telephone options. Another great feature is the ability to launch the Google Assistant (which can respond to voice) by pressing the power button. This is a feature that seems to be inspired by how the iPhone launches SIRI. Google also gives users more control over their location, camera, and microphone, making it easier for certain apps and phones in general to turn them off and quickly turn them back on when needed. .. You can also give either an “approximate location or an exact location”. This allows the app to view local weather and nearby stores, for example, without revealing your exact location. We’ve also launched a “privacy dashboard” that shows that the app has accessed a camera, microphone, or location.

The new operating system will first be available on Google’s own Pixel smartphones and will be gradually rolled out to other Android smartphone makers such as Samsung. Unlike Apple, which controls both iOS and the iPhone on which it runs, Google relies on hardware partners to give customers access to newer versions of Android, often very time to deploy new versions. It costs and does not always provide everything. Features or Google-recommended user interfaces will be used when the final release of a new Android version.

Map improvements

In addition to Android, Google has announced changes to its popular map app for iOS, Android, and the web. Its live view feature provides more information about restaurants and other businesses and improves walking directions with more images showing how to get from place to place. I love Google Maps while driving, but walking can be frustrating because I don’t always know where to walk based on what’s displayed. Google Maps is already useful in predicting if your business is busy when you want to visit, but it’s now providing information about your neighborhood. This is useful if you want to take a walk or find a parking lot without quarreling. )crowd.

If you’ve seen Google Maps, you may have noticed that you’re seeing nearby shops. However, the next version will be more contextual. There are more coffee shops in the morning and more places for dinner in the evening.

Google also integrates document functionality with Google Meet. The documentation is Google’s answer to Microsoft Office with a web-based word processor, spreadsheets, presentation authors, and more. The big advantage of documents is that they are cloud-based and allow multiple people to access the same document at the same time. It’s a great way to collaborate.

Meet is the Google version of Zoom, which allows you to hold video conferences. By integrating the two, even friends planning a team of colleagues or a party can more easily collaborate on documents while conducting a video conference.

During last year’s Black Lives Matter demonstration, Band-Aid announced that it would launch bandages “in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin that incorporate a variety of skin beauties.” did. And now, Google is changing the algorithms of its cameras and imaging products to better capture dark skin tones. We tend not to think that cameras are prejudiced, but like many technologies, cameras were developed without much thought about the issue of diversity. I noticed that the photo of a person with dark skin is a little off. According to Google, this new technology will do a better job of color, lighting, and even the way hair is photographed.

And when it comes to skin, have you ever wondered if moles and scars on the skin need medical evaluation? Google has launched a tool that asks artificial intelligence engines to take pictures of suspicious places from different angles and answer questions so that they can analyze the data. As with any medical diagnosis, it is important to follow up with your doctor to make sure it was done correctly and to get treatment if it is correct.

Disclosure: Larry Magid is the CEO of ConnectSafely.org, a non-profit internet safety organization that receives financial support from both Google and Facebook.

