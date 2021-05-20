Google messages get unified emoji, GIF, sticker picker





There are many ways to enter emoji and other expressive media, but most messaging apps offer a unique experience. Google Messages has redesigned the emoji and GIF picker while simplifying typing.

Google’s messaging app today has three ways to insert non-text content. The message field next to the submit button has a smiley face. This will now display the standard emoji picker. The redesign adds GIF and sticker tabs and a prominent search field at the top.

As part of this, Google has removed the GIF and stickers from the “+” on the far left. The menu has been shortened so you don’t have to scroll to access locations, contacts, or file shares. On the other hand, with a few tweaks to the assistant here, Google will now use custom icons for restaurants, movies, and weather, as well as common logos.

New message emoji picker

Overall, this greatly cleans up the insertion of media into Google messages and shows that emojis, GIFs and stickers are the main formats of content you want to add when the media follows the message. These expressive options have been combined into one menu. It’s also an alternative to the native Gboard experience.

With this version 8.0 change to Google Messages, many people are seeing another update from the Play Store today.

Old message Google message details:

Thank you John Donne!

