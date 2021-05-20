NASA Mars helicopter prepares for a serious reconnaissance mission on its sixth flight





NASA’s ingenuity helicopter wants to fly on Mars.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU This story is part of Welcome to Mars, a series of explorations of the Red Planet.

NASA’s innovative Martian helicopter ingenuity is about to take a new leap forward in its personal growth. The rotorcraft successfully completed five flights under the supervision of the Perseverance Rover. On the sixth flight, a friend with wheels can loosen it without having to play the paparazzi.

NASA has announced plans for its next flight, targeting within next week. “This flight was first carried out during the helicopter’s operational demonstration phase, including scouting multiple surface features from the air and landing on another airfield,” the space agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Ingenuity proved that it could fly in difficult situations on Mars. It flew fast, far and long, and now the team wants to explore its potential as a Martian scout.

The flight plan includes sending choppers up to 33 feet (10 meters) high. Then move 492 feet (150 meters) southwest and begin snapping color images of the landscape. “Stereo images of the site’s sand ripples and bright rock outcrops help demonstrate the value of aerial perspective for future missions,” NASA said.

The ingenuity will land in a new location scoped out by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. Rotorcraft spend about 140 seconds in the air, reaching a top speed of 9 mph (4 m / s).

Patience is busy preparing for its own scientific activities, so I won’t be taking pictures of Ingenuity exploits this time around. But you can always watch a stunning video (with sound!) Of the fourth flight of the helicopter.

Small rotorcraft are still making history, advancing what can be achieved in the air on another planet.

