Unexplored 2 is the most innovative adventure game I’ve played for years.





Unexplored 2 is very close to nailing the sense of adventure you got when you first read The Lord of the Rings. Technically it’s a roguelike game like Dead Cells or Hades, but it’s much easier to think of Unexplored 2 as an adventure simulator. Instead of being trapped in a dungeon that is reconstructed into a new composition each time I die, I’m thrown into a vast and captivating fantasy world that’s always in flux. To survive, I have to find a gauntlet of various challenges, fight, and tell my way. It doesn’t recreate the fun social dynamics of playing Dungeons & Dragons with a group of peers, but it often feels like you’re playing a desktop campaign created specifically for me.

That unexplored 2-channel Lord of the Rings is definitely not a coincidence. I play as a wayfarer. This is a clan pilgrim responsible for carrying the powerful artifact Jendor’s wand across forests, mountains and deserts to a sacred place called the Prime Elemental Forge. Bonus points if you have already predicted this: My mission is to destroy it. If I fail, the malicious empire and its vast army will eventually steal it and use its powerful magic to help them conquer the world.

So far, I have made many mistakes. After all, this is still roguelike.

Go back there again

Unexplored 2 has invaded my brain, like some other games of the year.

We once described the original Unexplored as “quietly revolutionary,” but the same is true for Unexplored 2. However, there are very different and much more ambitious reasons. Unexplored 2 asks, “What if Frodo and his fellowship all die on their way to Mordor?” Then create a complex simulation and run the scenario over and over again.

Unlike other roguelike games, my attempt to destroy Yendor’s staff doesn’t happen in a vacuum. I have to create a new character every time I die, but the world is not reset and randomized. Each death advances the clock several years until the next Wayfarer stands up to complete this sacred work. In the meantime, we see fast-forwarding the influence of the empire creeping across the continent, destroying land and making travel more dangerous. The alliance between clans is strengthened or broken, and new quests replace old quests. The overworld map remains the same, but the layouts, enemies, and challenges found in the individual areas I explore will change. The thief who killed me outside the mysterious cave had moved by the time my second Wayfarer welcomed the staff.

But if that makes sense, certain things will persist during death. The villagers told me that the magic sword was hidden inside, so after the bandits moved, I killed two Wayfarers in an attempt to explore the cave. When I finally succeeded in recovering it, I was very aware of the sacrifices made by the previous two characters. When this character dies (inevitably), its powerful sword will not magically reappear in the cave. I’m not entirely sure what it will actually be, and I’m scared to find it.

There are many places to see on the Overworld map, but they change with each death. (Image credit: Ludomotion)

Roguelike games typically mitigate character loss by carrying over some power, but I’ve never played anything that does it in such a fascinating way. It makes a lot more sense than spawning a passive upgrade slowly, and I can survive a little longer. I’m following the literal footsteps of previous characters — sometimes even finishing their half-completed quests. The Unexplored 2 subtitle, The Wayfarer’s Legacy, is more than just a cool name.

There are many things that can happen on the road. Moving from one place to the next is dangerous and can slowly scrape my character off in all sorts of nasty ways, as much as a backpack full of Weybread that restores HP. You need to be prepared and careful.

If you do too much damage in combat, you may be injured and injured, taking a day’s worth of penalties for attack damage, total HP, and movement speed. Or maybe you’ve been caught in a nasty storm and are now soaked, and your attacks are much slower. Items like cloaks and coats in cold weather can counteract some of these negative effects, while others are the obvious result of bad luck.

(Image credit: Ludomotion)

As with D & D, Unexplored 2 understands that different shades of success and failure can be much more fun (and tense).

When camping in the wilderness at night, I have to choose whether to light the fire, giving my presence to potential enemies or risking sleeping in the cold darkness. If I lose too much hope, my travelers lose their lasting skills and the journey becomes even more difficult. Unexplored 2 always pushes me with choices, and the longer my character survives, the higher my stakes will be.

This is just a small part of all the various systems used here. There are all risk and reward mechanisms that allow you to use the powerful magic of the Staff of Jender, but doing so warns the Empire of my existence (just like Frodo uses the One Ring). Most NPCs become friends and share secrets and rumors. If you find a rare relic or book, you can donate it to a scholar in exchange for useful knowledge of neighboring countries.

There aren’t many core stories in Unexplored 2, because all of these complex systems work together in a way that organically creates new systems in each Wayfarer I play. Even the skill check system tells a small story. It is often used to determine whether to speak the spirit of a plant smoothly, to pass through its territory, and to decipher ancient texts. Success is partially influenced by Huawei’s skills.

However, instead of rolling the dice to succeed or fail the challenge, you will withdraw tokens from a random assortment, each of which will proceed with the challenge in a specific way. Obtaining a “Takemytime” token will add some Victory tokens to the pool, increasing the chances of success, but over time. Obtaining a “rush” token not only wins, but also causes potentially harmful side effects. Each time I draw one of these tokens, I’ll explain in a little text an attempt to complete this task.

I love this system. As with D & D, Unexplored 2 understands that different shades of success and failure can be much more fun (and tense). It’s like my own dungeon master telling me about my adventure.

Unexplored 2 has a lot to do (and a lot of ways to die) and has invaded my brain like some other games of the year. I woke up at 5am this morning because I wanted to play so badly. Do you know how childish it feels?

Still, you don’t feel the pressure to buy Early Access right away at the Epic Games Store. There are many things to see and do, but there are also many bugs and unfinished parts. The worst is the enemy AI. Combat is still fun, but enemies often run around like headless chickens, reject attacks, or get stuck in horizontal geometry. I had a glitch that duplicated the Ring of Haste every time I died (now running very fast) and experienced nearly half a dozen soft rocks when traveling to new areas. Thankfully, Unexplored 2 has a generous auto-save system, so you didn’t really lose any progress. Glitch can occur frequently, but I have never succeeded in interfering with what I enjoy. It’s very easy to ignore. The way Unexplored 2 turns roguelike dungeon crawls into epic road trips is very exciting.

Unexplored 2 is now available in the Epic Games Store.

