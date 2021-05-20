Epic Games Stores Mega Sale offers free games since NBA 2K21





The Epic Games Stores Epic Mega Sale is back again this year with more free games starting with NBA 2K21. The sale will continue until June 17, and Epic will release new free games every week.

The NBA 2K21 was released in September 2020, but the timing seems to be perfect for a gift as the NBA Playoffs begin this week in a play-in tournament. Users of the Epic Games Store can request a free copy of NBA 2K21 simply by adding the game to their library and can install it now or later from the library.

NBA 2K21 will remain a free-to-sell game until 11:00 am EDT on May 27, with Epics Vault releasing a new free title. Free game offers will continue to rotate every Thursday until the end of the mega sale.

In addition to free games, Epic offers players something a little when spending money in the store. Users will receive a $ 10 coupon for entire game purchases of $ 14.99 and above. When a customer uses a $ 10 coupon, they immediately get another coupon. Coupons can be used for standard purchases, Early Access titles, and even pre-purchase. This coupon also applies to pre-purchases you have already made. If a previously purchased game is released during the mega sale, a discount will be applied at the start of the game.

