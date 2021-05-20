Google Photos uses AI to add movement to your memories





Google Photos uses AI to generate a “movie moment” that creates a video from two related shots.

Google Photos has a new AI-powered approach to making photos more attractive and making it easier to share photos with nostalgia. The company introduced the feature at the Google I / O developer conference on Tuesday.

One option, called a cinematic moment, uses an artificial intelligence algorithm to combine two photos taken in the same scene into a motion-infused shot. This is an upgrade to the movie photos that Google added in 2020. This is a new picture of Google’s Computational Photograph feature, a software process that shoots far beyond the original pixels captured by a digital camera.

Cinematic Moment uses AI neural network technology to synthesize movement between two images. “The end result is a vibrant video,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, vice president of Google Photos, in a Google I / O keynote.

Another Google Photos option coming this summer will identify recurring patterns throughout your photo library and generate a collection of shots that you think are relevant. Google, owned by Alphabet, has shown an example of an orange backpack and packaged various photos to show it in one collection. The third option, arriving later this year, will show photos related to the holiday event.

Such features can be important. For you, it can mean that thousands of those photos you take will be an active part of your life instead of a forgotten archive. In the case of Google, instead of using rival services or not using them at all, we offer incentives for users to sign up for Google Photos.

The movie-like moments of Google Photos turn two photos into short, dynamic videos.

More Google Photos also means money for search giants as they roll back services that were previously free.

Google Photos has arrived at I / O 2015 and can store an unlimited number of compressed high quality versions of your photos. However, starting in June, Google Photos free storage will be limited to 15GB. You may not like paying $ 3 a month for 200GB of Google Storage, but paid services offer more privacy than alternatives that are free and ad-supported.

Nostalgic photos may be good. But Google also wants to avoid memories that people don’t want to revisit. “We especially heard from the transgender community that resurfacing certain photos is a pain, so we worked with GLAAD partners to listen to feedback and make things more comprehensive,” Google said in a blog post. Stated. Google Photos already has some controls to hide photos of a particular person or time period. New controls have been added to make it easier to find this summer.

Google will also add the ability to manage a photo collection for a particular event. A feature called Locked Folder, coming later this year, provides passcode-protected photo storage space. This space is partitioned so your photos are hidden from your photo timeline and other photo apps.

