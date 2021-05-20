New Apple TV 4K: New Remote, Faster Processor, Same $ 179 Price





The all-new remote control is the biggest change in the new Apple TV box.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

Almost three years later (forever streaming), Apple will finally offer an upgrade to the Apple TV 4K. Starting Friday, May 21st, the new Apple TV 4K streaming device, available online in the Apple Store, will cost $ 179 (A $ 169,249) for 32GB storage and $ 199 (A $ 189,279) for 64GB.

The biggest upgrade is the all-new Siri remote. It’s silver instead of the original black, with a directional pad (with gesture support) on the top, a Siri toggle on the side, and a power button to control the TV. The new D-Pad has a large touchpad and no directional clues, so some of the complaints users had with the original remote control had to be addressed. If you have an original Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, you can purchase a new remote control as a separate add-on for $ 59 to replace your existing clicker.

Now Playing: Watch This: The New Apple TV 4K Finally Get a Great Remote Control

4:26

The new box itself looks basically like the old box, but with an upgraded A12 Bionic processor inside. It should be suitable for modern home theaters and for handling Apple’s latest services, especially the Apple TV Plus streaming video platform and Apple Arcadegaming services. The new box also has the ability to support high frame rate video, and AirPlay has been updated to support high frame rate HDR.

Now Playing: Watch This: Apple Announces New 4K Apple TV with A12 Bionic Chip

4:41

The old Apple TV 4K was introduced in September 2017 and continues to be the company’s go-to streaming device, despite running a much older A10X processor. Like that model, the new Apple TV 4K streams the right content, and as long as you connect the box to a compatible TV, speaker, or home theater setup, Dolby Vision for images, Dolby Atmos for audio, and more. High-end technology is available. .. Apple TV also has a color balance feature that allows you to pair the box with your iPhone to fine-tune your TV image. This is a new setting available for both old and new Apple TV boxes.

Apple’s latest TVOS software, announced at WWDC in June 2020, runs the show. It features 4K AirPlay streaming, picture-in-picture video apps, and support for HomeKit-supported smart camcorder and camera integration from doorbells. The company’s video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, can now support multiple Apple TV profiles and can be paired with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers, the latest Xbox Series X remotes and DualSense controllers. PlayStation 5.

The new box has the largest share of the market with Roku and Amazon on their respective platforms, Roku and Fire TV, as competition intensifies in the areas of media streamers and smart TVs.

Android TV and Google TV have rival smart TV options Google sells its own $ 50 dongle, Chromecast and Google TV.

We’re looking forward to a review of the new Apple TV 4K soon.

