Choose evidence-based innovation for better innovation





Is it important for you and your organization to be good at innovation?

Most companies know that they need to innovate in their products, services, and customer experience (CX), but they’re struggling to do it well.

Forrester recently surveyed more than 21,000 executives on business priorities to find out what they are doing to overcome that challenge. We asked if improving innovation capabilities is an organizational priority.

Is the place where you work a priority? If so, what is your company doing about it?

We asked survey respondents who said that good innovation was a high priority or important for Forrester to take action to achieve that goal. In particular, we are interested in respondents who say that improving CX and improving products and services are also top business priorities, and the highest-ranked action reported by this cohort is to improve understanding of customer needs by 36%. was. Next was investment in emerging technologies to drive innovation at 32%.

We agree that customer understanding is the most important type of evidence needed for effective innovation. It also makes sense to invest in new technologies, as it is very likely that you will design innovative experiences built on new technologies.

However, some business and tech leaders believe that these two actions represent the opposite camp that takes one or the other. Tech enthusiasts cite the famous claim attributed to Henry Ford. If I asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses. On the other hand, customer advocates point out that most innovations are almost always flat, as no one is interested in actually using them. So which camp is right and which is wrong?

In reality, both of these actions are important in one condition. That is, you need to treat them as input to the evidence-based innovation process.

Customer understanding is very important, but its valid evidence is limited to knowing how to conduct the investigation correctly. As UX pioneer Jakob Nielsen said, asking people what they want rarely gives useful evidence. Users don’t know what they want. Fortunately, there are reliable technologies trained by user research professionals that work to build real-world customer understanding.

When it comes to investing in emerging technologies, it can also generate valuable evidence for successful innovation, but it also invests in conducting many rigorous experiments with stakeholders and potential customers. Only when weaving the results into many subsequent iterations.

Therefore, it is common for potential innovators to argue that destructive innovation is not a gradual innovation, but a path to take, but the truth is that it is a false dichotomy. is. why? Breakthrough innovation has never been successful, combined with compulsive iterative development.

I call this concept evidence-based innovation. Because it was inspired by the impact of change in similar evidence-based medicine on patient outcomes. And I believe that an evidence-based approach to innovation can have transformative effects as well.

Evidence-based innovation is an idea that has come. It’s a powerful remedy for dangerous errors that plague many companies that are tempted by novelty and tradition, authority and consensus, passion and fashion, and other misleading factors that often confuse innovation efforts.

For more information on evidence-based innovation, sign up for Foresters CX North America here.

This post was written by VP and Principal Analyst David Truog and was originally displayed here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos