Fortnite Challenge Guide: How to Build and Destroy a Special Sand Castle





The latest set of Fortnite Challenges is live and their unique pair sends you on a quest to build and destroy a sand castle. This set is one of the most mysterious of Season 6 and Week 10, but the main idea is that you have to go to two (out of four) different fixed locations. There are two spawns for each challenge. Two are for building sand castles and two are for destroying them. Fortunately, the place has three opportunities to complete the challenge. This means that you only need to visit one per challenge.

This guide will show you where to find the location of each sand castle and how to build and destroy them at Fortnite.

Recommended Reading: A place to destroy a special sand castle Fortnite.gg

First, use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to find both locations featuring a destructible sand castle. As expected, they can be found on the beach, so choose the one that makes sense for your route. This can be done in normal battle royale mode or team rumble. When you arrive, operate each sandcastle (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, Y on Nintendo Switch) to destroy the sandcastle.

After destroying all three, complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP for trouble. Please note that it can be used in combination in both locations. For example, if you destroy two sand castles at once, you can go to another location and destroy one sand castle to complete the challenge. However, there is not much reason to do this unless you are ambushed in a particular location.

Where to build a special sand castle Fortnite.gg

The challenge of building a sand castle is about the same as before, except in a different location. Select one of the two spots on the map above (provided by Fortnite.gg) and repeat the process of the previous challenge. The most important thing to remember is that all beach locations are on the outskirts of the map. Therefore, you need to choose a location close to the inner circle to avoid getting stuck. storm. The spots on all three buildings are close to each other and are shown in blue translucent form. Once again, operate all three to complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP.

If you’re having trouble with any of these, don’t forget that your team can try this out. As always, getting other players to look behind you when you go to the challenge can be a big help, so try to do so if you can. However, from our experience, none of the aforementioned locations have been particularly busy, despite being home to new weekly challenges. If you get stuck, you can try the challenge later when you’re not too busy. That way, you can spend an easier time.

