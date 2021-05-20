Google’s new design language will make your phone personal again | Owen Williams May 2021





On Android devices, a color palette is automatically created based on the photo on the Material Home screen and used to set the theme for the entire operating system, including the apps that use it. So, for example, if you set a green background, apps like calculators and calendars use green highlights to adjust the look to your liking.

The auto-generated color palette is designed to support bright, dark, and high-contrast themes, with text and elements regardless of color selection, regardless of whether the phone is in bright or dark mode. It will be easier to read. Some limited color customizations have been available in the past, but none: Material You is designed to be applied across devices to make it easy for anyone to create beautiful themes. I will.

You can also customize other elements such as the shape of the material button and the type of border. When combined, it makes you feel your phone clearly, not the same as anyone else, and above all, you can regain the fun of the equation.

Theme setting is difficult, and giving the average person full control can be confusing. That’s why Material You is so interesting. Instead of loosening, it provides some fine-tunable parameters, adjusts a wide range of design aesthetics to work the system together, and produces their color palette, contrast, and font combinations rather than cramming customs. Handwrite the font and leave it as it is.

It’s been a long time since this kind of user customization became mainstream. For example, MySpace gave me control over the look and feel of almost every element, for better or for worse. For years, Windows 95 and 98 included all sorts of weird themes, from the jungle to outer space, that completely changed the look and feel of the operating system.

Since then, the theme has become almost obsolete, as mobile phones have become popular outside the fine-tuning community that allows devices to be rooted, modified, and fully controlled. As companies like Apple and Google tried to get app developers to comply with the guidelines, the software moved away from user customization and prioritized unity and friendliness. In recent years, you have been able to choose between light mode and dark mode as a snack.

These design systems have their advantages. Consistency means that people know what to expect from the user interface. The hamburger icon means that the menu, or tab bar, toggles between different pages of the app. These concepts are now widely understood. These systems also provide improved accessibility, with developers using standard elements pre-designed to include rather than custom elements for all apps, allowing tools such as screen readers to work as expected. I did.

Now that mobile phones have matured and developers have made widespread use of these systems, Google has made themes smarter and fits better around us without the trade-offs associated with completely custom themes of the past. I figured out how to create a beautiful and adaptable design system.

The lack of customization has always been of interest to me, as the phone is a very personal object that we carry around and use all day long. We paint the walls and choose a rug for our house to reflect ourselves, but with the phone you can get whatever Apple or Google thinks is best.

Material You finally change it, reflect your personality on your phone, and bring the fun back to the equation again. It will make its first debut on Android 12 on Pixel smartphones later this year.

