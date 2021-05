Ford and SK Innovation Announce BlueOval SK–TechCrunch, Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture

Ford Motor Company and Seoul-based SK Innovation Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles domestically, the two companies said Thursday. The new venture, named BlueOvalSK, will produce about 60 GWh per year from mid-10 years. The MOU is the latest sign that Ford intends to develop battery functionality vertically.

Initially it was only the Mustang Mach-E, but I found it most efficient to buy batteries from a supply base, but as I climbed that adoption curve, I began to move from early adopters to early majority. [. . .] Ford Chief Operating Officer Hau Thai-Tang said Thursday that there was enough to justify this level of investment, which is why we are pursuing this partnership.

Ford’s chief operating officer, Lisa Drake, told reporters Thursday. The 60 GWh capacity could probably span two manufacturing sites, but Drake added that the two companies are still deciding on their plans, including the location of factories throughout North America. According to Thai-Tang, 60 GWh is equivalent to enough battery capacity to build around 600,000 vehicles.

Ford has made progress in recent months to build vertically integrated capabilities for manufacturing large battery cells. Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker announced in April that it would open a battery technology development center in Michigan. Together with BMW, he led an investment of $ 130 million in Solid Powers Series B Round, an all-solid-state battery developer.

However, Ford is not always so bullish on manufacturing batteries in-house. According to Titan, our product plans have changed dramatically.

The news arrives within 24 hours of Ford’s debut of the electric version of its iconic nameplate vehicle, the F-150 Lighting, America’s best-selling truck. Lighting is one of Ford’s three EVs that debuted in the past year and will be the basis for plans to invest $ 22 billion in EVs by 2025.

SK Innovation already has two separate EV battery plants under construction in Georgia under a $ 2.6 billion joint investment. One factory is already producing batteries and the other is expected to start operations in 2023. The company is also building another factory in Tennessee with Volkswagen AG as a customer. The relationship between Ford and SK Innovation has been around for many years, with automakers choosing SK as Lightning’s battery supplier in 2018.

The company recently completed a $ 1.8 billion settlement in April over a secret business dispute with rival LG Energy Solutions. The resolution came after two years of controversy that led SK Innovation to close its Georgia program.

Two South Korean conglomerates, along with automaker partners, have invested billions of dollars in battery manufacturing in the United States. LG Energy is building manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Tennessee under a joint venture with General Motors’ Ultium Cells LLC.

According to Drake, this scale now makes sense. It’s a great time to get started.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos