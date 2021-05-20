The RSS-based follow button on Chromes is like a restarted Google Reader





Left: Chrome’s new[フォロー]button. Right: An RSS feed that looks like it was discovered by Google.

Google

Despite killing Google Reader in 2013, Google continues to flirt with the idea of ​​helping users discover the news. The algorithmic “Google Discover” feed and Google News feed send a lot of traffic to websites based on the user’s search history, but what if the user could tell Google what website they like? The company’s new Chromium blog post details how Google is “experimenting” using Chrome’s new RSS-powered “follow” button.

“We were looking for ways to simplify the experience of getting the latest and greatest in Chrome directly from your favorite sites, based on the open RSS Web standard,” said a Google post. “Our vision is to help people connect directly with their favorite publishers and creators on the web.” When this feature is enabled, it will be in the Chrome for Android menu.[フォロー]A button is displayed.

The Chrome for Android “New Tabs” page had a Discover feed for some time. Now when the user presses the Follow button, a new Follow tab will appear on the new tab page.So it’s full of manually added blog posts[ForYou]With tabs[Following]Algorithm suggestions are displayed on the tab. The RSS feed interface looks similar to the Google Discover feed, but with large thumbnails, titles, and no article text. At this time, this feature is only available on Android and will appear in Chrome Canary (nightly) builds. several weeks. “

Advertising

The death of Google Reader in 2013 was a direct result of the launch of Google+ in 2011. Briancy, Google Reader’s product manager, revealed that the leader team is constantly being separated from the leader, with Google working on OpenSocial first, then Google Buzz, and then Google’s attempted social networking. .. Google+. When Google+ development started in 2010, Reader went into maintenance mode and never recovered. Many of the teams, including Shihleaving Google, participated.

With Google+ gone, will Google start adopting RSS again? “We provide more guidance to web publishers as they learn and evaluate whether this feature will move from experimenting with Chrome to broader deployments,” the company said.

By the way, here at Ars Technica there are many great RSS feeds to consider listed here. In this way, you can also add “/ feed /” to the end of the URL of the author page of the author-specific feed.

