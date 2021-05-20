1000 times stronger than BERT • Yoast





Natural language understanding was a difficult problem, but Google’s continued investment in AI has taken it to a whole new level. With I / O 2021, Google introduced the MUM multitasking United model. According to Google, this new language model is 1000 times more powerful than BERT released in 2019. MUM will appear in Google products in the future.

MUM: What is a multitasking United model?

MUM is a language model built on the same transformer system as BERT, which caused the wave in 2019. BERT is a powerful language model that has proven breakthroughs at the time of release. But MUM is pulling up Ante. According to Google, MUM is considered 1000 times more powerful than BERT.

Much of that power comes from the fact that multitasking is possible. You don’t have to run tasks one after another, but you can work on multiple tasks at the same time. That is, read the text, understand the meaning, form a deep knowledge of the topic, enhance and enhance it with video and audio, gain insights from over 75 languages, and complicate those findings. It means that it can be translated into multi-layered content that answers the question. All at once!

Google MUM Power Ideas

At I / O 2021, Google’s Prabhakar Raghavan provided insight into how it works. He used a complex query that Ive hiked in the mountains. I want to hike Adams and Imayama. What should I do with Mt. Fuji next fall? To show what you can do with MUM. In a normal search session, you have to search all the different aspects yourself. Once you have everything, you need to combine it to get all the answers to your question.

Now, MUM combines insights from different sources on different aspects of search, from mountain measurements to raincoat suggestions. Fuji extracts information from Japanese sources. After all, there’s much more written in that language on this particular topic.

With such complex queries, you’ll combine entities, emotions, and intents to understand what something means. Machines have difficulty understanding human languages, and language models like BERT and MUM are very close to doing just that.

Because MUM is multimodal, we take it one step further by processing the language and adding videos and images. This allows you to generate a wealth of results that answer your queries by presenting entirely new content. MUMll is also built into Google Lens, so you can point your camera at your hiking boots and ask if it’s suitable for hiking to the mountains. Fuji!

Of course, the ultimate goal of all these is to be able to get more information with fewer search queries, most likely within the boundaries of Google itself. The abundance of results and quick responses are steadily increasing and are becoming more visual and noticeable day by day. Many other developments, both inside and outside of search, are drawing a picture of Google trying to provide the most answers to your question.

The road to fully AI-powered, conversational and visual search

Google is quietly no, and is clearly migrating to a fully AI-powered search engine. Search engines are a presentation machine of knowledge, so they are not the right words here. And it’s not happening in the vacuum of that famous search bar.

Google is increasingly expanding its search ideas to include inputs from a variety of other sources such as microphones, cameras, TVs, wearables, smart speakers, etc. (They bought Fitbit, remember? ). To serve all these different targets in a meaningful way on these machines, you need to change your search and search display. Fitness tracker Mike needs to hear and understand the query, but the assistant needs to do something with it and reply with something useful.

Language comprehension is the key. It is essential to develop a super-powerful, efficient and flexible language model that can generate content that provides those answers in a concise and natural way.

I saw another example of this in I / O 2021: LaMDA.

LaMDA: Language model for interactive applications

Another big AI headturner in Google’s I / O 2021 keynote was the language model for LaMDA or interactive applications. This is a new technology for communicating more naturally with AI like chatbots. Older AIs often follow a simple path from A to B, so they can talk more freely than previous AIs. For example, switching topics can easily confuse chatbots.

LaMDA is working to fix this. The model gains a lot of knowledge about the topic and can have a fully formed, two-way dialogue even when it goes outside the original topic. Google demonstrated a LaMDA model trained with knowledge of Pluto and discussed it with one of its researchers. It’s not perfect, but it gives us a good idea of ​​the kind of future we can expect.

Questions always pop up

Of course, all these developments raise questions. For example, what if Google could actually read, listen to, and display content in all languages ​​and repackage it in a new format with the context and content generated by its owner, AI? Is it? And who is responsible for the content of these automated results? Is this another nail in the casket for content producers?

And what about AI bias? Bias and ethics are big topics in AI, and if you are truly discussing a step towards an AI-powered future, you need to ensure its neutrality and credibility. Of course, Google specifically mentions AI bias in its post and continues to train its models. It’s good to know, how far has this gone and who is watching Who Watches the Watchers?

Google makes MUM work

Google is currently testing MUM and will continue to test it until it can be safely added to the system. There is no clear time frame for when that will happen, but in the case of BERT it didn’t take long.

The introduction of MUM can simply mean better search results, but it can also mean new types of search results. One was cobbled together from various sources and reorganized into a whole new one. This can affect the way you think about your content. This may have already been done by the system, so answering the audience’s questions and solving the problem may be less important. Instead, you may want to keep improving your product and focus on building your brand’s tastes. People need to meet your brand to remember it later. Think of ways to stand out and find ways to turn that traffic into a lifetime customer.

Google is clearly betting on an AI-powered future, providing an unimaginable way to find and consume content. It’s a future where we have to reduce dirty work and get more fun. Yes, as expected in Wall-E, for better or for worse, it was still on track for the future.

