Ford Motor Co., Ltd. Announces EV Battery Joint Venture in North America

Ford Motor Co (FN) and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation (096770.KS) announced on Thursday that they will set up a battery joint venture in North America to support the rollout of electric vehicles, the second largest automaker in the United States.

The two companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a venture called BlueOvalSK. Reuters reported plans for a joint venture on Wednesday.read more

Details of the venture’s ownership structure will be set in a final agreement scheduled for later this summer, Ford said.

The partnership plans to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually with traction battery cells and array modules, starting in mid-2010 and potentially expanding, the two companies said.

Ford’s chief operating officer in North America, Lisa Drake, said in a phone call with reporters that the goal was equal to two unspecified co-owned factories.

Ford’s global EV program requires at least 240 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2030, which is equivalent to about 10 plants, said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief operating officer. North America requires about 140 GWh, the rest in other regions such as Europe and China.

“This is to really support the delivery of the winning BEV program online on the Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, but this is just the beginning,” Thai-Tang said. Mentioned crossover. Developed by Ford, a delivery van and pickup truck.

Yoosuk Kim, head of battery marketing at SK Innovation, also said the company plans to manufacture batteries for other vehicle programs in various parts of the United States in the future.

A joint venture after SK Innovation has agreed to pay $ 1.8 billion to LG Energy Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem (051910.KS), to resolve LG’s trade theft charges by rival sources. Negotiations on the matter accelerated last month. I told Reuters earlier.read more

The dispute that US President Joe Biden’s administration was trying to resolve in a ruling endangered SK Innovation’s battery cell plant in Georgia, which invested $ 2.6 billion. The plant under construction will serve Ford and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) in Germany.

During a visit to the Ford EV plant in Michigan on Tuesday, Byden sought a government grant for a new battery production facility as part of a $ 174 billion EV proposal. He also urged automakers to help create jobs for union representatives.read more

The United Auto Workers, which represents Ford’s US time workers, said Thursday that automakers have a “moral obligation” to ensure that battery factory jobs are high-paying union jobs. Drake said it would be determined by the joint venture.

