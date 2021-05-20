Google Nest works with HomeKit to bring smart home integration one step closer





According to Google, the Nest thermostat will soon be compatible with competing smart home ecosystems such as the Apple HomeKit.

John Garnam / CNET

Soon, perhaps by the end of 2021, you’ll be able to do something you’ve never done before. Incorporate Google-created products into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem quickly and easily and get them directly. Alternatively, you can fold your Google device into a smart home controlled by Amazon Alexa. It also works the other way around, linking previously incompatible devices (Amazon’s ring doorbells, Blink cameras, etc.) to the Google-based ecosystem.

There are no nasty workarounds, and no third-party services like IFTTT to fill the gap. Only you, your smart home gadget, and the smart home platform of your choice live in harmony.

Does it sound like fantasy? If Google’s vision for the future of smart homes, as outlined in a blog post published Wednesday, does come true, it won’t.

Historically, Apple’s digital voice assistant, Siri, didn’t work well on Google devices.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

According to Google, Google’s adoption of a new connectivity standard called Matter (formerly Project CHIP) will ultimately open communication between Google devices and rival smart home ecosystems and products. That is.

According to the blog post, “All Nest displays and speakers, such as Nest Hub and Nest Mini, are automatically updated to control your Matter device.” “In addition, we will update the latest Nest Thermostat to support Matter, which means that we will only be able to control it on other Matter-certified platforms.”

Looking at atMatter’s list of partners, you’ll find clues about “other platforms” that may include devices and services such as Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings, as well as Signify’s Philips Hue, Comcast, and Huawei. It can be obtained.

The three-arrow Matter logo on this smart bulb indicates a smart home technology that works well with other Matter certified devices.

Connectivity Standard Alliance / Illustration: Stephen Shankland / CNET

Kevin Po, Google’s senior project manager, confirmed this feature in an interview with CNET. Talking specifically about the latest Nest thermostat, he says, “If a user chooses to set up and interoperate with another platform, we will support it through it.”

When will this brave new world come true? Not until later this year or early 2022, according to the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which developed the Matter standard. But preparations are already underway.

The problem is already in Google’s head

In particular, Google has come out by far. The company details some of the steps it is currently taking or will soon take to prepare its Google Nest smart home gadget and Android mobile operating system for Matter’s prime-time debut.

Ultimately, Google’s Android mobile operating system gets Matter integration that enables streamlined setup and device control.

James Martin / CNET

For starters, not only do the entire line of current Google Nest smart speakers and displays receive updates to control Matter devices, but some of Google’s more well-equipped gadgets also act as connection points, also known as hubs. I will.

Basically, the Nest Wifi router, the latest Nest Hub, and the flagship Nest Hub Max use Google-backed technology (called some of the threads and Matter standards) for other thread-enabled devices. Connects even faster It’s safer than Wi-Fi alone.

“Threads are great for low power, mesh, reliability, and scalable communication,” Po said. However, most mobile devices cannot communicate directly with thread gadgets. “For example, suppose you want your cell phone to interoperate with a threaded device,” Po added. “To provide that connection, we need a special type of thread device that allows a kind of bridge between Wi-Fi and threads.” That’s where thread connection points come in.

The new second-generation NestHub uses a technology called threads to communicate with other thread-enabled smart home gadgets.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Other notable advances announced by Google include:

A new smart home directory that includes a slightly Google-compatible smart home device catalog and available Google Assistant actions, also known as commands that Google’s Digital Voice Assistant can execute. Supports an open source communication protocol called WebRTC. Improves video and audio streaming between and doorbell cameras, TVs, smart displays and mobile devices. Wider options for home and away routines allow automation of smart lights, plugs and switches based on Nest cameras and thermostats. Is it someone’s house?

Ultimately, Google hopes to deeply implement the Matter standard within the Android mobile operating system. The goal is to simplify the process of setting up a Matter-certified smart home device with just a few taps and provide a way to instantly control a new device without downloading additional apps.

“On Android, we plan to actually incorporate the Matter feature into the Google Play Services, which makes it an app that can be leveraged by other Android apps and makes it easier for users to set up their Matter devices,” Po said. ..

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

