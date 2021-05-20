



To conclude the busy week-long release, which includes the 24-inch iMac and iPad Pro, a review of the last new product to arrive in stores, the Apple TV 4K, has landed. And the reviewers basically agree: that’s why SiriRemote buys it.

In Pocket Lint, Stuart Miles states that the A12 processor has improved, but “load times may improve.” He also said that features such as HDMI 2.1, high frame rate support, and thread compatibility are more about “guaranteeing some future” than what people need to buy in a hurry. discovered. Similarly, TechRadar’s Carrie-Ann Skinner saw a “clear difference” when watching high frame rate HDR, but said that “the amount of compatible content currently available is limited.” I will. She also found that the processor provided “no delay when loading or switching apps” and “very sophisticated” performance.

ZDNet’s Jason Cipriani gave similar observations. He found that the new box provided “small speed gains” and that high frame rate HDR was “clear, smooth and motion-free” even on TVs at 60fps. Patrick O’Rourke of Mobile Syrup said the A12 chip is “powerful enough to remove some of the lag that we sometimes start to experience when streaming 4K Dolby Vision video in certain apps,” CNN’s Jacob Krol said. I pointed out the frame rate. HDR is “not obvious to the untrained eye.” “We have to keep waiting for a model that will change the real game,” said Jonas Ekelund of Macworld Sweden.

But so far, Siri Remote has made the Apple TV 4K worth the upgrade. All reviewers praised the remote control using adjectives such as “star”, “convenient”, “intuitive”, and “substantially perfect”. A Macworld Sweden colleague said the new remote “has returned to its original fun aluminum finish, which makes it feel like a premium control again. It’s also bigger, especially thicker, and easier to fit in your hand.”

However, the usability of the remote control was not completely positive. Ekelund lamented the loss of the motion game accelerometer, and iMore’s Rene Ritchie described it as “like a random action button.”[戻る]I complained about the button.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

